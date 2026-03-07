Former President Obama will welcome former President Bush, not Trump to Obama Presidential Center ceremonies, per report

Former President Barack Obama confirmed that the opening ceremony of the Obama Presidential Center would take place from June 18th through June 21, with the official public opening taking place on June 19. According to PEOPLE, we now know which President will be on hand with Obama during the unveiling, and it’s not the President currently in office.

The outlet confirmed President Donald Trump was not invited to the grand opening, but former President George W. Bush was invited. The ceremony will take place a few days from a UFC event held at the White House, which coincides with Trump’s 80th birthday.

Also Read:President Obama shows off a little swagger while announcing opening dates for the Obama Presidential Center

In a social media post shared on Saturday (Mar. 7), President Obama reflected on the significance of the center.

“When visitors look up at the Obama Presidential Center’s Museum building, they’ll see three words: ‘You are America.’ Those words come from a speech I gave in Selma on the 50th anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge,” he captioned a post on Instagram. “They’re meant to honor the men and women who came before us, and to inspire the next generation to be messengers of hope.”

“That hope will have a home at the Obama Presidential Center,” the former president continued. “Today, Michelle and I are proud to announce that we will be hosting the dedication ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center on June 18th in Chicago, and welcoming the public on June 19th. We can’t wait for you to visit.”

In a social media post of her own, the former First Lady remarked on what Chicago meant to her, her family and their journey from early public service to the White House.

“Chicago will always be home. It’s where Craig and I grew up,” she began. “Where Barack and I met and fell in love. Where we taught our girls to tie their shoes and reach for the stars. Where the ride of a lifetime took root — and took off. So when it came time to decide where we’d build the Obama Presidential Center, Barack and I knew exactly where it had to be: Jackson Park on the South Side of Chicago.”

The center, Mrs. Obama continued, is “a way of giving back to the community that has given us so much. But it’s more than that, too. It’s a tribute to the big-hearted, open-armed people and communities who have defined this city — and buoyed our family through thick and thin. It’s a launchpad for the next generation of young leaders who are going to change the world.”