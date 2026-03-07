Jeremih steps away from ‘Boys 4 Life Tour’ as he deals with undisclosed health issue

On the day the B2K and Bow Wow “Boys 4 Life” tour was set to begin, singer Jeremih withdrew from the entire thing.

The Chicago singer announced he would no longer be joining the “Scream Tour” veterans, along with Amerie, Pretty Ricky and others, after announcing he was dealing with health complications.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday (Mar. 6), the “Don’t Tell ‘Em” singer confirmed he was taking time away to focus on his “care and recovery.”

“Due to a serious medical condition, Jeremih will be unable to participate in the upcoming B2K tour scheduled to begin in March,” the post’s caption read alongside a photo of him in the studio. “He has been dealing with a health issue, and his condition continues to be closely monitored by his doctor.”

The caption expressed gratitude for the opportunity and thanked many for their “understanding, patience, and continued support.”

Having a serious health issue derail a tour is nothing new for the Chicago native. In 2020, he was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS), a rare condition according to the Centers for Disease Control that is tied to COVID-19 in which organs such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes and or gastrointestinal tract can become inflamed.

That November, he spent weeks hospitalized at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial and was placed in the ICU. It would be weeks before family or friends could visit him.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2022 about his ordeal, Jeremih confirmed he had to re-learn so much after the diagnosis.

“Not only did I lose a lot of weight, but I really couldn’t walk. I had to do physical therapy to even go to the bathroom. And it was a hassle to do that. I just held my bladder because I didn’t have the strength to do it,” Jeremih said. “So, there were certain things that I just kind of took for granted, that I had to relearn how to do. Even when I got released from the hospital, just simply walking up the stairs, it was a task. It was an obstacle really to do so.”

The “Boys 4 Life Tour” kicked off Friday (Mar. 6) in Louisville, Kentucky and plays in Charlotte on Saturday (Mar. 7). The 28-date tour will crisscross the country with dates in Houston, Las Vegas, and Atlanta before closing out in Memphis, Tennessee on April 26.