Monaleo cancels the “Who Did The Body” tour after emergency surgery: ‘My health always will come first’

Monaleo has officially canceled the rest of the “Who Did The Body” tour, after sharing earlier this week that she had a health scare.

The Houston rapper called the decision the hardest she’s had to make in her entire career in a statement on Friday (March 6).

“First I want to say thank you for all the support you’ve shown me over the last few days. It’s been so encouraging to see that my transparency had a positive impact and resonated with so many people,” Monaleo said in a statement posted on social media. “With that said, after talking with my doctors and my team, I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining dates on the Who Did The Body Tour.”

Long road ahead but i’m grateful to have yall by my side . I love yall . pic.twitter.com/2SqInvRvKi — MONALEO 🎀 (@themonaleo) March 6, 2026

The statement also acknowledged that the decision to cancel the rest of the tour instead of rescheduling dates was a “day-by-day process,” in which she ultimately concluded she was “not in a position to get back on stage the way you deserve.”

“I gave everything I had to every city, every crowd, every night. This tour has been such an incredible chapter in my life, and I hate that this is how it has to end for now. But my health has to and always will come first.”

On March 3, the “Putting Ya Dine” rapper opened up to fans about having to go to the hospital after feeling “a sharp pain” in her lower abdomen, which ended up being “an inflamed cyst the size of a softball” and resulted in her having emergency surgery.

At the time, Monaleo appeared to have been monitoring her health to see if she could continue touring, and she also took the opportunity to tell fans to “listen to your body” when something feels off.

“I’m not sure how long this healing process will take,” she said on Tuesday. “I do want to say this, though: listen to your body when things are off. As a person who hates ERs and never wants to go, this could’ve been a lot worse.”

Monaleo kicked off the “Who Did The Body Tour” on November 30 and was set to travel throughout the U.S. and Canada until 21. She now says she is taking the month to recover, and looks forward to “hitting the road harder than ever” when she’s back.

“Pimpcess down, but never out,” she said.