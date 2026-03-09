Dwight Howard files for divorce from Amy Luciani after more than a year of marriage after wild accusations

After a weekend of drama, Dwight Howard is once again calling it quits with his estranged wife.

Howard, the NBA Hall of Famer, filed for divorce from Amber Howard, better known online as Amy Luciani on Monday (Mar. 9), hours after Amber went on social media claiming that Dwight has a drug problem and that Child Protective Services (CPS) had removed their child from their home.

Last January, the two tied the knot, but less than six months into the marriage, Luciani filed for divorce from the former Los Angeles Laker and Orlando Magic star, but voluntarily removed her divorce petition in August. Dwight filed a similar petition but withdrew it as well.

In the latest filing, TMZ reports that Howard claims the marriage is “irretrievably broken.” Per Complex, the two are “living in a bona fide state of separation with no hope of reconciliation” and filed mutual restraining orders against one another. The order prevents either Dwight or Amy from harming one another or any of their children, selling any property “except in the ordinary course of business,” cancelling insurance or disconnecting any utilities.

“My marriage has landed me in a very dangerous position,” Luciani tearfully began in a series of videos. “My stepdaughter was just taken by CPS because of her father. CPS, police have been here three times in less than three months, and I stood in it by my husband—even though I was scared for my own self. Whatever he wanted me to say, whatever it was—I’m thinking this is my husband.”

The former “Love & Hip-Hop” star added: “I had everybody around me saying—even after I tried to divorce him the first time—everybody around me saying ‘You can’t leave your husband this soon, you said through sickness through health, you said through good or bad.’ That’s why I came back, but this has gone way too far. It’s not even about me, it’s about the kids.”

At one point, she pulled out a large plastic ziploc bag filled with a powdery substance and a vial, stressing drugs was what she was “losing her marriage” to and accused Dwight of coaching his 12-year-old son to cover for his alleged drug use.

The drama between Dwight and Amy brought one of Howard’s exes back into the public spotlight. Royce Reed, who shares a 17-year-old son with Dwight, took to Instagram on Sunday in the aftermath of Amy’s accusations, stating that her claims echoed those she had made for years about the NBA champion.

“Are you serious right now?” Reed asked. “You called me crazy, right? You said I was jealous. You said I wanted him when it’s always been about the damn kids and now you want to sit here and cry and sit here and be like ‘it’s because what everybody else did to him.’ No! It’s because of what he does to other people, sh-t. I was just f–king first. I was collateral damage.”