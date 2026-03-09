‘Embrace hate’: Kai Cenat reveals new level of motivation after years of caring about criticism

Kai Cenat has been vocal about establishing boundaries and taking his mental health seriously. Now he’s taking it a step further.

In a video uploaded to his Kai’s Mind YouTube channel on Sunday (Mar. 8), the popular streamer highlighted his latest journey in transitioning from streaming to fashion design and how he’s channeling online criticism into a positive.

As he walked through a centuries-old villa in Italy, Kai revealed a physical “hate wall,” complete with clippings of tweets aimed at him and his fashion design ambitions. Some of the messages include watching Kai lean into fashion was a “hard watch” and that he was “trying too hard” to far more vulgar, distasteful statements.

Also Read:Doechii encourages Kai Cenat to read Toni Morrison as he rewrites his narrative

“I want to show you guys the power to embrace hate. Embracing hate, you guys can find ways to weaponize it,” he said in the video. “I used to struggle with caring about what people thought.”

Months prior, Kai shared his ambition to become a better reader, which promptly prompted folks to criticize him for it, lending more credence to the belief that he might be living in a “Truman Show”- style reality, where even attempting to better himself can draw the worst reactions from people. He previously battled self-doubt as he continued on his mental health journey, telling followers days after his 24th birthday that his mental health was improving as he chose to find new outlets.

“I felt like it was the perfect day to be transparent and honest with you guys,” Kai said. “A few days ago, I spread awareness on mental health and how important it is to take care of yourself. Honestly, for the past few months, I’ve been struggling with mental health out of self-doubt and fright of pursuing goals that I really wanna achieve. The reason I’ve really been in my head is because I just want to do more. I’ve [come] to realize that I’m a true creator, and I’m very passionate about creating and I have other goals and things that I just want to achieve and do more of.”

Fast forward to Sunday, and Kai revealed how he’s taken that self-doubt, given it a physical face, and turned it into something to motivate him.

“I’ve got a wall of all the hate that I received, to motivate me even more,” Kai said in his latest video. He explained that the criticism inspires him to “embrace my flaws and find ways to make amazing things.”

“They don’t believe until you make it cool,” he concluded.