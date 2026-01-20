Doechii encourages Kai Cenat to read Toni Morrison as he rewrites his narrative

Kai Cenat is reading, and the internet has opinions. But Doechii is firmly supporting his literary journey. As the Twitch megastar publicly commits to strengthening his communication skills through reading, the rapper stepped in with a suggestion.

“Try some Toni Morrison books frien,” Doechii wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “That’s expanded my vocabulary, my descriptiveness and just softened my heart a bit. She pulls out words you’ve never heard of and uses them in ways you couldn’t imagine.”

For many fans, the recommendation landed as a thoughtful nudge toward Black literary greatness as Cenat discovers the power of reading. Even Mychal Threets, the newly announced host of “Reading Rainbow”, chimed in supporting the former Twitch streamer’s efforts to read more.

But as with most internet conversations, the moment didn’t pass without pushback. One user criticized Doechii’s suggestion, arguing that Morrison’s work might be too dense for someone just beginning a serious reading practice. “You don’t just pick up Toni Morrison,” they wrote, adding that the complexity of her prose could discourage new readers. Doechii, however, strongly disagreed.

“Oh brother… reading police? Toni Morrison was available in middle school libraries. Her books arent just amazing stories but great writing and definitely can improve vocabulary if you’re willing to learn new words.You in fact CAN just pick up Toni Morrison. And should!” she wrote in a since-deleted response to the critic, per Complex.

The exchange echoes something Morrison herself believed: that reading isn’t meant to be effortless. In the 2019 documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” Oprah Winfrey recalls Morrison explaining that pausing, rereading, and sitting with a sentence is part of the joy of literature.

Doechii’s recommendation comes at a moment when Cenat’s massive fanbase is watching him evolve in real time. After months of low public activity following his record-breaking Mafiathon 3 streaming marathon in September 2025, the Twitch star resurfaced this month with a candid explanation: he’s been using his time away from the spotlight to grow and pursue personal goals like a clothing line. Quietly uploading content to a hidden YouTube channel, Cenat has showcased his commitment to reading, a habit he says stemmed from a personal insecurity.

“To be honest, I wanted to articulate myself better,” he shared. “I noticed that when I got into arguments, and I had to get a point across, people were not taking me seriously at all. I would have anxiety build up, and I would stutter my words.”