‘I ain’t giving up my money’: Stephen A. Smith admits he’s not running for President in 2028

Stephen A. Smith appears to be finally putting the idea of him running for president to rest.

The ESPN host and star of “First Take,” sat down with Sean Hannity for the Fox News host’s “Hang Out with Sean Hannity” podcast and made it firmly known, if he has to relinquish what made him one of sports’ most polarizing figures in terms of being a recognizable voice, he’s not running for the highest office in the land.

“Let me put the presidential aspirations to bed. If I have to give up my money, it’s not happening,” Smith told Hannity when asked if he was truly serious about running in two years.

Smith has frequently told anyone who would approach him on the subject that he would consider it and entertain the idea of running for the White House. He’s touted himself as a “social Democrat” and told ABC News’ Linsey Davis he was “dead serious” about running in a January interview.

“I would be lying if I said I wouldn’t consider it, especially when my own pastor called me and said, ‘Don’t close the door on this…you never know what God has in store for you,” Smith told Davis, later adding, “I’m dead serious about wanting to go up against those politicians, not be a politician, but wanting to go up against them on a debate stage to call out what they have done to our country, to harm us. It would be my pleasure.”

However, Smith appears to have a change of heart.

When pressed about possible 2028 candidates, Smith favored three: Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and current Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, when it came to possible Democratic frontrunners like California Governor Gavin Newsom or former Vice President Kamala Harris, Smith sided with Rubio, calling him “the adult in the room” in the current administration.

For now, it appears Smith is content traveling city to city for NBA or NFL coverage rather than standing behind a podium on the campaign trail. Just because he’s ruling out a run in 2028 doesn’t mean he won’t let his opinions be known about things in the political sphere, where he already has a few notable antagonists.