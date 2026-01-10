‘A disappointment’: Don Lemon calls out Stephen A. Smith for “cozying up” to Megyn Kelly and ‘making excuses for White people’

Add Don Lemon to the list of people who are fed up with Stephen A. Smith‘s foray into political commentary.

The former CNN host used part of “The Don Lemon Show” on Friday (Jan. 9) to address Smith and how he has gone viral for all the wrong reasons as he continues to expand his brand. In recent months, the firebrand commentator has been vocal about topics including Serena Williams, Kamala Harris and more.

“Stephen A. Smith has just been a disappointment,” Lemon began while chatting with Reecie Colbert and Clay Cane.

He continued, “Look, I try not to try to criticize, especially Black men or Black people in general, but Stephen A. Smith goes off and talks about sh-t that he has no idea about. He has talked sh-t about me with no facts. He has no facts. He goes on these white boy, right-wing podcasts or on his own show and goes off about Black people and things for which he has no clue.”

Lemon then launched into an impersonation of Smith’s loud delivery, drawing laughs from Colbert. “He thinks because he’s doing it like this that people will listen to him!”

“It’s just shocking to me, this sort of cozying up to white people, and it’s gotta be for the money,” Lemon continued. If I became a Black conservative, I would be rich! Or a gazillionaire. Or if I went on to bash Black people just to bash Black them and it seems that’s become his stock-in-trade to make excuses for White people and cozy up to people like Megyn Kelly! He’s one of those Black people that white people think Black people like and we don’t. Stephen A. Smith does not represent us.”

One of Smith’s frequent targets on his show has been Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. Crockett herself saw Lemon’s comments about the ESPN personality and jumped in on Lemon’s Instagram post to echo his sentiments.

“All I have to say is Stephen is synonymous with the modern day Django… don’t be a Stephen A… ESPECIALLY RIGHT NOW!” the Congresswoman wrote.

Lemon’s call out of Smith comes days after former MSNBC host Joy Reid took Smith to task for his previous comments in particular about Black women.

“He said I got fired for ratings, and I’m like, ‘uh, excuse me, sir, you got $100 million for a show with half my ratings at my worst,” Reid said during an appearance on “Naked with Cari Champion.” “They’re paying you [Stephen A. Smith] not for your numbers, my friend. They’re paying you because you are willing to say the nasty things about Black people that they want to say.”

