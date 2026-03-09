Tamera Mowry-Housley opens up about her ever-evolving relationship with sister Tia Mowry

For years, the internet has had something to say about the relationship (or lack thereof) between Tia and Tamera Mowery. And during a recent appearance on the “Barely Famous” podcast, Tamera Mowry-Housley explained the complexities of being a celebrity twin and carving out their own identities as individuals.

“For years, my sister and I lived together,” she said. “One of the hardest transitions of my life being a twin, was that move [out of their parents’ house]. When we moved, I remember having lots of arguments.”

“I remember asking Tia, ‘Who the hell are you? Who is this?’ Then she was like, ‘Well, who are you?’ Because we’re different. We were evolving into these different humans,” she added.

Despite being in their own seasons of evolution, the “Sister, Sister” star explains that, just as fans were used to seeing them be the same, they held the same expectations of each other.

“She would force me to be like her, and then I’d force her to be like me. And it was horrible. So then, I remember us having this epiphany, we’re different. You’re the yin to my yang. We actually balance each other out,” she explained.

Through the years, fans have tried to use those differences as justifications for a perceived distance between the two sisters who once seemed to be attached at the hip. However, Tia previously noted there was no “rift.”

“Everybody thought that there was this huge rift or distance,” Tia told the outlet in a clip. “And that was not the case. The world, they’re so used to seeing all of us together, but at the end of the day, we all grow up. We all have our own families. Yes, there’s distance, because we all are doing our own thing, but when something is important to you, or when it is a priority, you will make time for it.”

“My sister and I, we’ve made a pact with each other that we’ll reach out once per week, and that’s on Sundays. So as long as we make time for each other, that’s all that matters,” she continued.

That pact is one fans got a glimpse of when the twin stars appeared to have a girls’ day in New York last October.

“We had to have some amazing Italian food. We went, of course, shopping, but most importantly, we just bonded,” Tamera gushed on the Sherri Shepherd show. “We have our own families, but it was good for our souls. And I can’t wait to see her again.”