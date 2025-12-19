Tia Mowry sets the record straight on relationship with sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley

Tia Mowry is setting the record straight when it comes to rumors about her relationship with twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley.

The 47-year-old actress addressed speculation about a supposed “rift” between the sisters in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Everybody thought that there was this huge rift or distance,” Tia told the outlet in a clip. “And that was not the case.”

She explained that their lives no longer mirror one another the way they once did, when they started alongside each other in hit shows and films through the 90s and early 2000s, like “Sister, Sister.”

“The world, they’re so used to seeing all of us together, but at the end of the day, we all grow up,” she said. “We all have our own families. Yes, there’s distance, because we all are doing our own thing, but when something is important to you, or when it is a priority, you will make time for it.”

The comments arrive after renewed scrutiny of the sisters’ dynamic following Tia’s reality series last year, “Tia Mowry: My Next Act.” On the show, she admitted that she wished she and Tamera “were still close” and that she could “pick up the phone and call her,” sparking widespread speculation among fans.

Tia later clarified those remarks in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” explaining that her comments were about access—not affection.

“She is a mother. Her children need her. She is also a wife. Her husband needs her,” Tia said at the time. “So she’s just not as accessible as the way it used to be. So I’m comparing it to what it used to be. But I literally just talked to her yesterday.”

The sisters currently live in different parts of California, with Tia based in Los Angeles with her son, Cree, 14, and daughter, Cairo, 7, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict. Meanwhile, Tamera lives in Napa Valley with her husband, Adam Housley, and their children, son Aden, 13, and daughter Ariah, 10.

Despite the distance, Tia told Entertainment Weekly that maintaining their bond remains a priority for both of them.

“My sister and I, we’ve made a pact with each other that we’ll reach out once per week, and that’s on Sundays,” she said. “So as long as we make time for each other, that’s all that matters.”

Last fall the sisters partnered with HomeGoods for a special holiday campaign and spoke to People magazine about navigating holiday plans with their busy schedules—and their two younger brothers, Tahj and Tavior.

“It’s hard with our busy schedules and our different lives to do both Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Tamera said at the time. “So, if we don’t do Christmas, we’ll do Thanksgiving. If we don’t do Thanksgiving, we do Christmas.”