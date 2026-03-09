T-Boz recalls the day TLC stormed their record label demanding to get paid

As 90’s R&B girl group TLC’s story continues to gain new attention on stage and screen, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins is revisiting one of the most dramatic moments from the group’s real-life history.

While the story has circulated in TLC lore for years, Watkins revisits the moment in new detail during an upcoming episode of “Uncensored,” reflecting on the harsh financial realities behind the group’s success.

In an exclusive clip shared with theGrio, T-Boz recounts the day she and bandmates Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes nto the offices of Arista Records, demanding the money they believed they were owed..

“We went up to the record company like, ‘Y’all owe us money,’” Watkins says in the clip.

According to Watkins, the trio arrived at Arista Records with a plan: take down anything in the office that had TLC’s name on it.

“We said we’re taking anything off the walls or desks that says TLC,” she recalls.

Their confrontation eventually led them straight into the office of legendary music executive Clive Davis. Watkins says Sean “Diddy” Combs was there at the time playing music when the trio entered.

Another Arista executive, Roy Lott, was brought in as the situation escalated while the group continued pressing for answers about their finances.

The scene quickly became tense enough that someone inside the building called the police.

But according to Watkins, the officers who arrived weren’t exactly alarmed.

“They were laughing,” she says in the clip, recalling how the responding officers seemed amused that three young women had caused such a stir inside a major music label’s office.

Watkins jokes that the incident may have left a lasting mark.

“That’s why security is so tight at Arista now,” she says.

In 1995, TLC famously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy despite selling millions of records, revealing the financial strain created by their contracts with LaFace Records and Arista. At the time, their blockbuster album “CrazySexyCool” had already gone multi-platinum and produced several chart-topping hits.

The bankruptcy filing sparked widespread conversation about the music industry’s contract structures and how artists could achieve massive commercial success while still struggling financially behind the scenes.



The moment also reflects a broader reality that many women artists have faced in the music industry. TLC’s financial dispute became one of the most visible examples of how even chart-topping acts could find themselves trapped in unfavorable contracts. This fight resonates decades later as conversations about equity and ownership continue across entertainment.

As theGrio previously reported, the group’s story will soon enthrall theater audiences in “CrazySexyCool — The TLC Musical,” which is set to premiere June 26 at Washington D.C.’s Arena Stage. The production will bring the trio’s rise to fame, along with the triumphs and tensions behind it, to the stage through music, choreography, and storytelling inspired by their careers.

Watkins’ upcoming appearance on “Uncensored” revisits those moments while also exploring her personal journey navigating fame while living with sickle cell disease, a diagnosis she received as a child after being told she might not live past 30.

“Uncensored: T-Boz” premieres March 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on TV One.

Watch the clip below