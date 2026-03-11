‘America’s Next Top Model’ coach Miss J Alexander hints at runway return following 2022 stroke

Miss J Alexander isn’t giving up on the runaway.

The former coach, who was among the main roster of coaches for “America’s Next Top Model,” told The New York Times that teaching models how to work the catwalk despite using a wheelchair hasn’t diminished his motivation to keep going.

“It’s a lot of me healing and dealing, soul-searching,” J said of his recovery, which has required him to use a wheelchair as well as a cane.

His love hasn’t wavered despite a 2022 stroke that left him hospitalized for weeks. At times, he was in a coma, and once he regained consciousness, he couldn’t walk or talk. He spoke openly about the new reality in the third episode of the docuseries “Reality Check: America’s Next Top Model.”

“I thought to myself, what was I going to do?” he said in the episode, adding, “I’m not ashamed to say that I cried.”

His appearance on the series prompted longtime friend Steven Grossman to create a GoFundMe page to assist with Alexander’s medical care and finances.

“For the past three years, Miss J. has been bravely fighting his way back and struggling to live independently,” Grossman wrote in the description. “He is currently confined to a wheelchair stemming from what we hope is only temporary paralysis, and his right arm remains immobile.”

In terms of his renewed focus on the runway, Alexander says, “working the runway” does require walking, but a wheelchair offers an alternative.

“In wheelchairs, you could get a good sense of flowing and movement as long as your dress doesn’t get caught up in the wheels,” he said. “Will I teach girls in wheelchairs? Maybe.”

When asked if he was a harsh critic on the show, Alexander dismissed the notion, focusing on what his work accomplished.

“I had to, basically, whip them into shape,” he said. “I saw so many girls pass through there. They would show how they walked first, then I’d say they’re not doing it right. I’d show them my walk, and they’d all laugh. I was there to make it right. Maybe some people took it hard.”