Black women weigh in as Uber unveils women-only drivers nationwide in the U.S.

After launching a pilot program in 2025 in select cities, Uber has expanded its women-only driver option nationwide for women riders.

On Monday, March 9, to mark International Women’s Day, the rideshare company’s new feature, dubbed “Women Preferences,” officially launched across the country, despite ongoing lawsuits by drivers in California who allege the new option discriminates against men.

“When women riders and drivers told us they wanted more control over how they ride and earn, we listened,” Uber officials wrote in a blog post announcing the expansion.

“That feedback led to Women Preferences, features designed to give women the choice to ride with other women. Since our first pilots last summer, we’ve heard just how much that choice matters—from feeling more comfortable in the back seat to more confident behind the wheel,” the post continued. “This International Women’s Day, we’re taking the next step for women in the U.S. and around the world. Starting today, Women Preferences is expanding nationwide — to cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. — as well as in more cities around the world, too.”

The new option allows women riders to either request women drivers when hailing rides, reserve a ride in advance with a female driver, and set women drivers as their preferred preference, though that does not guarantee they will always be matched with a woman due to availability. The feature is also available for teen accounts, and women drivers can also opt to primarily accept trips from women riders.

Ultimately, the move is part of Uber’s broader effort to help improve safety for female riders and drivers amid longstanding concerns about sexual assault and harassment within the rideshare industry. According to Uber’s own safety reports released in recent years, thousands of sexual assault incidents — including reports involving both riders and drivers — have been documented, prompting the company and competitors to introduce new safety tools and matching options.

Lyft unveiled a similar women-matching program in 2024, part of a broader push across the industry to address safety concerns and give women more control over their ride experience. But it has ruffled feathers among some in the male driving force.

Since the pilot was first introduced, male drivers have filed lawsuits alleging the feature violates California civil rights laws by discriminating based on sex and limiting their access to rides. Uber has argued the feature is optional and designed as a safety tool.

In the meantime, while there are still some kinks to work out, the reception has been largely positive. One TikTok user took her followers on one of her first rides using the new feature earlier this week.

“The ride share apps just dropped a new feature where women can select women drivers. Thank you, God,” she said into the camera as she was waiting for her ride to arrive.

“If you don’t know what I’m talking about, Google the ‘New York Times’ article about the crazy amount of Uber, Lyft, and rideshare sexual assault against women. I feel so much safer that I’m able to order a ride home with a woman. I am so happy,” she says as she gets inside her ride.

Once on her trip, she begins to engage her woman driver in conversation about the new feature. That’s when her driver informs her that the “women to women” options are “a little sus” and she doesn’t typically do it because she claims she doesn’t receive the same rate as regular rides.

“Oh no, so they playing in our faces then. That should not be lower fare,” she says, adding, “Uber and Lyft, y’all need to not only keep women safe but you need to pay women fairly.”

@level10genn I tried Uber's new feature where women can request women drivers. I thought it was an amazing idea for safety… until my driver explained why many women drivers actually avoid these rides. If a safety feature for women means women drivers make less money, that's a problem worth talking about. @Uber curious if this is something that will be addressed. #uber #uberdriver #rideshare #nytimes #newyorktimes

Other users of the new feature have also noted there are significant wait times for women drivers even when you’ve requested them in advance, partly due to availability, as women drivers only make up about 20% of the company’s driver force overall, and that number varies significantly when looking city to city.

Another TikTok user based in Houston alleged in a post that she ordered a ride using the new feature and arrived over an hour late to work despite having requested it in advance.

Uber did not immediately return theGrio’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, in a post about the new feature, “Love Island USA” star and Uber Partner, JaNa Craig, raves about it and shows viewers how to use it. After starting her request for a ride she scrolls down to the “Women Driver” option before selecting it and eventually meeting up with her driver.

“Knowing that I could pick a female driver when I’m heading home or back to the hotel, I can just feel relaxed and comfortable,” she says in the video. “Uber is seriously for the girls, so next time you’re having a girls night out make sure you choose a female driver in the app and the girlies will come and get you.”