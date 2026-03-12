Viola Davis says playing Annalise Keating forced her to reject the world’s definition of sexy

Shonda Rhimes’ “How to Get Away with Murder” left its mark on television. And just as fans vividly remember moments from the show, actress Viola Davis will always remember the impact of her character Annalise Keating in the industry, but also in her personal life.

During a recent interview with CBS Mornings, Davis didn’t hesitate to name the complex criminal law professor and lawyer she played for six seasons when asked if any of her roles resonated or changed her.

“Absolutely, without question, Annalise Keating,” she shared. “Because I did not see myself in her. That was where we met. She agitated my trauma. She was more sexual than I thought that people saw me. She was messy in her sexuality. She was bold in her confidence and yet an extremely vulnerable alcoholic. She’s all of the things that not only did I not see in myself, but I didn’t think other people saw in me.”

While she feels like all of her acting roles teach her something and change her in some way, Davis has long been open about the special place Annalise Keating holds in her heart. The EGOT winner, who writes extensive biographies of her characters when preparing for a role, previously explained how “brave” it felt to step into the lead role on “How To Get Away With Murder.” But not because she was number one on the call sheet, but because of how the role challenged her relationship with societal beauty standards.

“In order to play her, I had to believe it. And when I opened that portal, that was it. She was the first character I played that led me to believe that I did not have to accept any definition that is out there in the world. I reject it. I reject what sexy looks like. I reject what messy looks like. And I reject it all as it pertains to me. That was the character that did it.”

“’Cause here’s the thing. You don’t have to be beautiful to be sexy. You don’t have to be thin to be sexy. You don’t have to be beautiful and messy. You do not have to walk a certain way to be sexy. You don’t have to walk a certain way to be a leading lady. You can toss all of that out,” she added. “Because sexy is just another part of your humanness. There are women out there who are size 26. There are women out there that have no hair. There are women out there who are 80, and somehow, they are finding a way to be sexy.”

Beyond shifting her mindset as a woman, Davis notes that embodying those gritty truths is part of the “task of an actor.” And that representation not only helped her connect with viewers, but also earned her an Emmy Award in 2015.

“I took my wig off. I took my makeup off. I stayed the size I am. I stayed as Black as I could be. And my age…,” she once told People. “Everything about me was unapologetic.”