Shonda Rhimes makes history at Dartmouth with $15M gift and a building in her name

Shonda Rhimes is rewriting the script, once again, except this time, at her alma mater.

The award-winning creator and producer behind “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Bridgerton” has pledged $15 million to Dartmouth College to fund a new undergraduate residence hall. The building, set to open in fall 2028, will be named Shonda Rhimes Hall, marking the first time in Dartmouth’s history that a building will carry the name of a woman or a Black person.

The project is part of Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock’s $500 million plan to tackle the school’s student housing shortage by adding 1,000 beds for students, faculty, and staff over the next nine years. According to Dartmouth News, Shonda Rhimes Hall will house 115 juniors and seniors and is designed to “strengthen … the student community.”

Rhimes told the outlet she hopes her gift will inspire students to chase their dreams beyond campus.

“At a time when it feels like people are questioning the value of higher education, it feels important to put my money back into higher education,” she said.

Rhimes has always kept Dartmouth close, even weaving her alma mater into pop culture. “Grey’s Anatomy” protagonist Meredith Grey, for example, is written as a Dartmouth alumna and has been spotted repping Dartmouth gear on screen. Rhimes also gave the Class of 2014 commencement speech and frequently visits campus as a trustee. That presence matters for students who see themselves reflected in her success.

Dartmouth understands the power of representation. Earlier this month, Shea Moisture announced the continuation and expansion of its partnership with the Ivy League’s business school to support women entrepreneurs.

Rhimes is scheduled to return to her alma mater on Oct. 18 for a fireside chat with fellow alum and entertainment professional, Mindy Kaling.