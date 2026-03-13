Byron Allen, HBCU GO announce groundbreaking partnership with UNCF, launch new series ‘HBCU Voices’

A brand-new partnership between HBCU GO and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has launched, with one common goal: elevating the HBCU experience to a national audience.

Traditionally known for its coverage of HBCU sports, HBCU Go is now adding glimpses into the academic and cultural triumph of programs nationwide.

“UNCF is an historic and excellent organization,” Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, the parent company of HBCU GO and theGrio, said in a statement. “The strategic alliance between HBCU GO and UNCF will continue to elevate and amplify the phenomenal leadership, innovation, and impact of our Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

Through cross-platform programming, the union between the two entities is set to broadcast the academic, cultural, and athletic triumphs of UNCF member institutions to millions worldwide, starting with a new video series, “HBCU Voices: Executive Leaders Unfiltered.” The series is set to provide expanded visibility and reach for historically Black colleges, namely for UNCF members who have been taking the lead for more than eight decades in advancing institutions and the zeal behind HBCUs to new heights.

“As a proud graduate of Central State University, I’ve experienced firsthand the transformative power of HBCUs and the invaluable lessons gained from mentors who have walked the same journey,” Curtis Symonds, Co-Founder and President of HBCU GO, said in a statement. “I remain committed to empowering our youth, and this landmark partnership with UNCF reflects our shared belief that ‘A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste’ as well as our dedication to creating safe, inspiring spaces where young people can learn, grow, and succeed.”

“HBCU Voices: Executive Leaders Unfiltered” was created by UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building and places a lens on the innovations, transformations, and advancements taking place across HBCUs through the leadership that is instituting these changes. The series is produced by 360 Media Management Group and its first episode focuses on HBCU GO President Curtis Symonds and UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael Lomax with topics revolving around the evolving landscape for higher education, HBCUs in 2026 and why sustaining Black institutional excellence has become more urgent than ever.

Other episodes in the series will focus on women in leadership, AI, systemic change and revitalizing alumni engagement.

“This visionary partnership between UNCF and HBCU GO requires world-class storytelling, and that is exactly what 360 MMG brings to the table,” Curt Simmons of 360 MMG said. “With more than 35 years of experience in television production, we are proud to produce the premium programming that will stream on the network and help bring this excellent content to millions of viewers.”