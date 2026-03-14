‘There was manipulation’: Raven-Symoné reveals breast reductions before she turned 18 weren’t her choice

Raven-Symoné is opening up about the pressures of Hollywood on young actresses, namely when it comes to plastic surgery.

The veteran of shows like “The Cosby Show,” “Hanging With Mr. Cooper,” and “That’s So Raven” sat down recently with The Shade Room and while she set the internet abuzz with her Disney Mt. Rushmore, the longtime actress detailed a few of the cosmetic procedures she underwent before becoming an adult, and how they shaped her views when it came to body positivity.

“I didn’t ask for the first one, okay, and I didn’t ask for the second one,” she said, referring to two breast reduction surgeries she had as a minor. “I did ask for the lipo.”

When asked if there were other factors at play for the two surgeries, Raven clarified what happened.

“It wasn’t forced,” she said, “but there was manipulation at hand.”

Earlier in her career, Raven-Symoné admitted that she was talked down to for being thick, long before the body type became beloved and en vogue.

“I can sit here with a chip on my shoulder about, y’all dragged me to the Gods when I was thick back in the day and now it’s the best thing in the world. It’s also how to take care of those who came before us so we aren’t bitter b*tches.”

The actress is hard at work on her memoir, discussing her experiences as a child actress and growing up in Hollywood. The book will also address the dynamic between young performers and the people who are supposed to be responsible for managing not only their careers, but also helping them navigate the challenges that come with growing up in the public eye.

Elsewhere in the interview, she opened up about her marriage to Miranda Pearman-Maday and how social media perception dogged their relationship.

“Does it bother me when people wonder why I married that girl? Why she’s in a picture with me? Why she’s everywhere? Why she does interviews? It bothers me because it’s…. I sit on the fence. It’s disrespectful, it’s unnecessary, and it’s harmful,” Symoné expressed.

“It’s disrespectful, harmful because you wouldn’t say that if we were a straight couple. If you have someone that’s working hard and putting the family together, you’re working in tandem. Would you say the same thing if she was Black? And she was getting put on and, you know, started her podcast and doing this, and I’m here helping my wife. Would you say that?”