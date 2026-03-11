Raven-Symoné reacts to social media discourse about her wife: ‘It’s disrespectful, it’s unnecessary, and it’s harmful’

For 40 years, Raven-Symoné was the “American sweetheart” for Black communities. From her adorable debut on “The Cosby Show” to her comedic reign on Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven,” fans fell in love with the unapologetic and infectious presence she’s brought to television, film, and music.

However, in 2013, she surprised fans when she opened up about her sexuality, and further shocked them in 2020 when she announced her marriage to Miranda Pearman-Maday. Since then, social media users have shared mixed reactions to Symoné’s interracial relationship as they watched the two interact on social media and their podcasts “Tea Time with Raven & Miranda” and “The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda.”

In a recent interview with The Shade Room, the former Disney star shared her reaction to online narratives about her wife and their relationship.

“Does it bother me when people wonder why I married that girl? Why she’s in a picture with me? Why she’s everywhere? Why she does interviews? It bothers me because it’s…. I sit on the fence. It’s disrespectful, it’s unnecessary, and it’s harmful,” Symoné expressed.

“It’s disrespectful, harmful because you wouldn’t say that if we were a straight couple. If you have someone that’s working hard and putting the family together, you’re working in tandem. Would you say the same thing if she was Black? And she was getting put on and, you know, started her podcast and doing this, and I’m here helping my wife. Would you say that?”

Though she says she doesn’t read social media comments, the “Cheetah Girls” star noted that her wife does and how hurtful it was for her initially, especially during “the death threat phase.” And while Symoné understands how disrespectful these comments are to her wife, she also understands how the internet can be towards celebrities.

“I also look at those comments and go, ‘You’re so bored. Oh, my God, you’re so bored. Yeah. Keep talking about me,’” she joked before breaking down the perspective she has also shared with her wife.

“For the last 40 years, I did not bring one partner around. Nobody knew who I was dating. The only person they knew I was dating was AzMarie [Livingston], but then after that, I went dark again,” she explained. “And then I came back out with a wife. What other reactions are [fans] going to have? You guys didn’t get to see my dating life. You didn’t see the evolution of me, my dating or who I fell in love with in the past, for you to get all of those yayas out. So you’re doing it all at once for this one person, and thank God my wife is strong enough to handle.”

“It’s disrespectful to my wife, but then I also know the Internet, and they’re people who are bored,” she concluded.