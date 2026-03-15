Michael B. Jordan wins first Oscar for ‘Sinners,’ gives thanks to pioneers in Best Actor acceptance speech

Michael B. Jordan is officially an Academy Award winner.

The actor took home the Oscar for Best Actor for his powerful performance in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” marking the first Academy Award win of his career and a major milestone for one of Hollywood’s most bankable and beloved leading men.

Jordan, visibly emotional as he accepted the award, opened his speech with a simple but heartfelt declaration.

“God is good,” he said. “God is good.”

The actor quickly turned his attention to his family, acknowledging the people who have supported him throughout his career.

“Yeah, mama, what’s up?” Jordan said from the stage, before shouting out his father, who had traveled from Ghana to attend the ceremony. “My dad came in from Ghana to be here… my brother, my sister’s here, my family.”

✨✨✨MICHAEL B. JORDAN ACCEPTING THE AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR FOR HIS ROLE IN SINNERS AT THE 2026 #OSCARS ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/UAmMEArFW9 — clubheartbreak (@clubheartbreak) March 16, 2026

Jordan also used the moment to thank Warner Bros. and the team behind “Sinners,” including longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler.

“I want to thank Warner Bros. and Mike and Pam for believing in this dream, this vision of Ryan Coogler, and betting on the culture and betting on original ideas and original artistry,” Jordan said.

The actor spoke warmly about his partnership with Coogler, who has directed Jordan in several defining films throughout his career.

“You’re an amazing person. I’m so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend. You gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen,” Jordan said. “I love you, bro.”

Jordan also thanked the film’s ensemble cast, including Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku, as well as the rest of the creative team behind the project.

“I stand here because of the people that came before me,” Jordan said, referencing Black Hollywood pioneers including Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, and Will Smith.

“To be up among those giants, among those greats, among my ancestors… thank you.”

The actor closed his speech by thanking audiences who supported “Sinners” throughout its theatrical run.

“Everybody at home who supported ‘Sinners,’ who went to see the movie one, two, three, four, five times — thank you,” he said. “You guys made this movie what it is.”

Jordan first rose to prominence with his breakout performance in Coogler’s “Fruitvale Station” before becoming a household name through films like “Creed,” “Black Panther,” and “Just Mercy.” His work in “Sinners” earned widespread critical acclaim throughout awards season for its emotional depth and commanding screen presence.

The film entered the Oscars with a record 16 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Delroy Lindo, Best Supporting Actress for Wunmi Mosaku, and Best Costume Design for Ruth E. Carter. Ultimately, including Jordan’s Best Actor win, the project earned four gold statues for the night. The other victories include Ryan Coogler’s Best Original Screenplay win, Autumn Durald Arkapaw’s historic Best Cinematography win and Ludwig Göransson’s win for Best Score.

Jordan’s win marks one of the biggest moments of the night for “Sinners” and further solidifies his place among the most influential actors of his generation.