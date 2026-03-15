Ryan Coogler wins first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for ‘Sinners’

Ryan Coogler is officially an Academy Award winner.

The accomplished filmmaker took the stage to accept his first Oscar Sunday night, winning Best Original Screenplay for “Sinners,” the genre-bending film that has dominated this year’s awards season conversation. Eagle-eyed fans may have observed that Coogler’s signature cornrows were braided into the shape of a blue guitar, a subtle nod to the film.

While at the Oscars podium, Coogler appeared both emotional and grateful as he reflected on the journey that brought the film to life.

“Please sit down because I’m very nervous and they’re going to play me off,” Coogler joked as he began his acceptance speech.

The Oakland native thanked the Academy and the creative team behind the film.

“I want to thank the Academy for thinking of our movie that came out almost a year ago,” he said. “This is an incredible honor.”

Coogler also made sure to acknowledge the people closest to him, including his family and collaborators.

“Warner Bros., everybody, all my cast and crew — please stand up. You guys are amazing. You all are winners in my book,” he said.

The director also shared a heartfelt message to his family, including his co-producer wife.

“You are the best producer in the world, the best wife and mom in the world,” Coogler addressed his wife, Zinzi Evans, who was sitting in the audience.

“Every day I get to spend with you is better than the day that came before it,” he continued.

Coogler continued with words of praise for his parents, who also joined him for the big event.

“To my parents here, thank you for all the memories. Thank you for making me believe in myself,” Coogler said. “And to my babies at home watching, I apologize for all the time away. Dad loves you.”

Before “Sinners,” Coogler had previously earned Academy Award recognition as a producer on “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which was nominated for Best Picture at the 2021 Oscars, as well as for his contribution to the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” song “Lift Me Up.”

“Sinners” entered this Oscars’ ceremony as one of the most celebrated films of the year, earning a record 16 Academy Award nominations across major categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, Best Supporting Actor for Delroy Lindo, Best Supporting Actress for Wunmi Mosaku, and Best Costume Design for Ruth E. Carter.

Coogler first broke through with his debut feature “Fruitvale Station” before going on to direct “Creed” and Marvel’s cultural phenomenon “Black Panther.” With “Sinners,” he once again demonstrated his ability to blend blockbuster storytelling with deeply personal themes.