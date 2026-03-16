One of us: Michael B. Jordan celebrates Oscar win with late-night burger run

Just hours after making history at the Academy Awards, Michael B. Jordan proved he’s still as grounded as ever.

Fresh off his big win at the Oscars, Jordan was spotted in two viral moments that had fans celebrating not just his achievement, but his spirit.

In one clip circulating online, the actor stands backstage as his newly won Oscar is being engraved. There’s no over-the-top speech or celebrity theatrics. Just Jordan, smiling appreciatively as people around him congratulate him. He takes it all in quietly, offering thanks with a humility that longtime supporters say tracks with who he’s always been.

The second moment, though. Pure “he’s just like us” energy.

Jordan later pulled up to In-N-Out Burger, trophy in hand, where he took photos with surprised employees and fans. Still dressed for the night, Oscar in tow, he posed for pictures and soaked in the moment in a way that felt spontaneous and unfiltered. More late-night food run than Hollywood victory lap.

It’s the kind of full-circle energy that resonates. For an actor who has spent years building his career from TV roles to blockbuster films and critically acclaimed performances, the juxtaposition felt fitting: one moment marking a pinnacle of industry recognition, the next grounded in everyday joy.

Social media quickly lit up with reactions, with fans praising Jordan for staying authentic even in one of the biggest moments of his career.

And while the Oscars may come with prestige, it’s these offstage glimpses that often tell the fuller story.

For Michael B. Jordan, the win is historic. But it’s the way he’s carrying it that people are really celebrating.