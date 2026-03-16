‘The Rookie’ stars Mekia Cox and Alyssa Diaz reveal how their motherhood journeys inspired more fierce scripted storylines

When audiences tune in to “The Rookie,” they expect high-stakes chases, unpredictable plot twists, and plenty of edge-of-your-seat moments. But over the years, the ABC drama has also quietly carved out space for something just as compelling: the lives of the women behind the badge.

For Alyssa Diaz and Mekia Cox, whose characters Angela Lopez and Nyla Harper have become fan favorites on the long-running series, that balance between strength and vulnerability has become central to the show’s storytelling.

Both actresses play detectives and mothers, and they say the decision to weave their real-life pregnancies into the show helped make those characters even richer.

“I think it was a blessing in disguise,” Diaz told theGrio. “I got pregnant, then Mekia got pregnant, and then I got pregnant again. Pretty much something was in ‘The Rookie’ water.”

Instead of writing around their pregnancies, showrunner Alexi Hawley leaned into them—something both actors say led to more authentic storytelling.

“We are bada—es in this field,” Diaz explained. “But adding motherhood brought a softness and an intuitiveness that made the characters more interesting. It reflects the reality of balancing high-pressure jobs, children, partners, and friendships.”

For Cox, one of those storylines was especially personal.

The actress had chosen a home water birth with her second daughter, and the show recreated a similar moment for her character.

“To be able to portray a home birth the way I did was really beautiful for me,” Cox said. “You don’t really see water births on TV very much, and it ended up being a really badass scene.”

Part of what makes Lopez and Harper’s partnership resonate on screen is the genuine bond Diaz and Cox share off camera.

The two actresses laugh when talking about how often they see each other — even when they’re not working.

“I literally just came from Alyssa’s house last night,” Cox said during the interview. “And we had just spent five days together in Germany at a fan convention.”

Despite spending so much time together, the two say their friendship has only deepened over the years.

“When we go two or three days without seeing each other, we’re like, ‘What’s going on?’” Cox joked.

Diaz says the pair bonded during a particularly emotional season when the actresses were both navigating pregnancy and demanding work schedules.

“We have such a deep understanding of each other because we’re in pretty much the same position,” Diaz said. “It’s like we’re mirrors for each other.”

The dynamic has translated seamlessly to the show, one of its most believable female friendships.

Beyond their roles as detectives and mothers, both characters have evolved into mentors on the series—a responsibility Cox says echoes something she values deeply in her own life.

“I was lucky to have a mentor from a very young age,” Cox said, recalling a teacher who helped guide her in dance, singing, and acting when she was just two years old.

Now she’s paying that guidance forward.

Cox, who grew up in St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, says she’s returning home soon to host a workshop for young creatives.

“I think it’s important for young women—especially young women of color—to see women who look like them out there doing it,” she said. “It encourages them to believe they can do it too.”

Diaz agrees that mentorship plays a crucial role not just early in a career but throughout it.

“Mentors are the ones who see the potential that’s already there and just say, ‘Go,'” she said.

One of the most impressive feats of “The Rookie” is its ability to keep audiences guessing even after multiple seasons.

Cox credits the show’s writers for consistently delivering storylines that surprise both viewers and the cast.

“We read the scripts at the same time everyone else does,” Cox said. “And even now, I’m still curious about what’s going to happen next—not just for my character, but for everybody.”

Diaz says the show’s willingness to experiment keeps things fresh.

“We’re a dramedy, so we get to explore so many different tones,” she said. “Whether it’s body cam episodes or true crime-style storytelling, it keeps us and the audience excited.”

And that spirit of experimentation has helped “The Rookie” evolve from a traditional copy show into something more layered.

“It would be easy to fall into a rut,” Diaz said. “But our show keeps finding new ways to tell stories.”

“The Rookie” airs Mondays at 10:00 PM EST/PST on ABC and streams on Hulu