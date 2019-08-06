An actor who has played in Straight Outta Compton, has been named by Afton Williamson as the man who sexually harassed her on set while working on ABC’s “The Rookie.”

As previously reported, Williamson accused Hollywood execs of racial discrimination, sexual harassment, and assault, which led her to quit the show.

She took to Instagram Sunday, and alleged that she was victimized by executive producers of the ABC drama series and the show’s hair department worker, citing they made “racially charged inappropriate comments.”

Williamson explicitly named fellow actor Demetrius Grosse, who was recently cast in the 2018 movie, Love Jacked as the person who sexually harassed her. Plus, pointed to the Hair Department Head Sally Nicole Ciganovich as the person who allegedly sexually assaulted her, Variety reports.

Williamson posted a lengthy post to her fans over the weekend saying that she would not be returning to Season 2 of the show because of the sexual harassment she has experienced.

“I will not be returning for Season 2 of The Rookie. I owe it to you my amazing fans to share the Truth. Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers. During the Season, it continued along with Sexual Harassment from a recurring guest star and the racist commentary & bullying from the Hair Dept. Head escalated into Sexual Assault at our Wrap party.The Sexual Harassment though reported directly to the Showrunner/EP remained undocumented and was not reported to HR as promised,” she wrote.

Williamson said she experienced “outward racism” and “bullying behavior” that escalated to sexual assault at the show’s wrap party, NBC News reported.

The actress alleges she reported her complaints to the series showrunner, but they weren’t investigated. However, Williamson confirmed that after the alleged assault, the hair department worker was fired.

On Monday morning, during the ABC Television Critics Association summer press tour president Karey Burke said the network was “waiting for the results of that investigation” before deciding on a course of action.

“At that time, those answers and those conclusions will help guide us about how to handle those situations in the future, if in fact there has been some sort of communication breakdown. I don’t have any more answers than that right now,” Burke said.