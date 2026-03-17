Anthony Edwards and Barack Obama renew their friendly rivalry ahead of Obama Presidential Center opening

Consider Anthony Edwards‘ beef with former President Barack Obama squashed, sort of.

The multi-time NBA All-Star and 2026 All-Star Game MVP was the latest to take part in the promotion of the upcoming Obama Presidential Center, harkening back to when Edwards challenged Obama as the United States men’s basketball team prepped for their gold medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This time, as Obama sits down to get ready to film an interview, he’s interrupted by a text message from none other than the Minnesota Timberwolves star guard. After a quick back and forth, Obama steps outside to find Edwards shooting jumpers. Of course, Obama has to engage with the NBA star because the Chicago native “has some unfinished business to deal with.”

The two wind up playing Connect 4, basketball and ping-pong. After the two say it’s a wrap, they dip their feet in the pool, while discussing a rematch.

“The next one is going to be on my home court at the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago,” Obama says in the video.

Edwards and Obama’s first interaction in 2024 quickly went viral with the young NBA star telling the former President he was “the truth” on the court.

“Man, y’all better stand down. I’m the truth…” he told Obama and fellow Team USA member Joel Embiid, which was captured for the Netflix docuseries “Court of Gold” about the 2024 men’s Olympics hoop tournament. “These boys know.”

Edwards’ confidence didn’t waver, especially after Obama asked LeBron James and Kevin Durant about the young hooper’s skills.

The two would exchange words again at the NBA All-Star Game in February. When Obama asked coach JB Bickerstaff if he would play Edwards in the contest, Obama joked that he “wore him out yesterday.” Edwards quickly refuted that, telling Bickerstaff that Obama “did alright for an old man though.”

Obama’s presence would be an inspiration of sorts for Edwards, who went on to win MVP honors.

“He is my favorite person in the world,” Edwards said in a post-game chat with the media. “We was kicking it yesterday. Me and him. I had a great time yesterday. I told him I was going to put on a show for him.”