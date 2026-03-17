Cardi B reveals new haircare brand Grow-Good’s product range

When Cardi B’s forthcoming haircare brand Grow-Good drops next month, it will arrive at a relatively accessible price point.

On Tuesday, March 17, the 33-year-old Grammy-winning rapper formally announced the brand and its April release date in an Instagram post.

“Ready for my hair care line… Let’s GROW GOOD together,” she wrote in the caption.

The post included images from a recent Women’s Wear Daily photoshoot and a profile published the same day. Alongside shots of the brand’s green-and-white with black lettering packaging, the “Bodega Baddie” rapper appears in a bubblegum pink bathrobe with her long dark hair falling glamorously over her shoulders. Another image shows her with a plastic “thank you” convenience store bag tied around her hair, while a third captures her showing off an impressive length check.

She added, “Omggggg my dreams are coming true guyssss!!”

Releasing exclusively online at growgood.beauty on April 15, the line focuses on repairing damaged hair and features Fiberlace, a proprietary plant-derived complex designed to strengthen hair fibers and boost shine, according to WWD. The collection, priced between $14.99 and $19.99, includes two shampoos (Wash Cycle and Wash Cycle+), two conditioners (Soft Serve and Soft Serve+), a deep treatment mask called Get Rich inspired by Cardi’s homemade avocado, coconut, banana extract and aloe vera treatments, and Everything Serum, a finishing product designed to protect against heat and humidity while sealing split ends and adding shine.

In an effort to meet the “Am I the Drama” artist’s fans where they are, the line is also expected to launch on TikTok Shop. In the meantime, presales begin March 24.

In February, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper first revealed she had a haircare line in the works in an Instagram post.

“Major hair. Major era. Coming soon,” she wrote alongside footage of herself testing the products and showing off the results.

While speaking to WWD, she opened up about how she knows hair damage firsthand after a teenhood filled with hair experimentation. After growing up with the familiar experience of Black and Afro-Latina girls wanting longer hair, she was also inspired by her daughter, Kulture, to create products that promote hair growth across all hair textures.

“I made Grow-Good because I really put the work in on my hair,” Cardi told WWD. “I was doing my own masks in my kitchen, using what I already knew from my family’s recipes and what I learned from my own research. I really took my time to get my hair looking healthy again after years of damage. And guess what? It worked. Now I wanna share my hair journey with everybody.”