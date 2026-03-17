Kid Cudi isn’t waiting for his leading man moment—he’s creating it for himself

Kid Cudi isn’t waiting for Hollywood to call him with a leading-man moment.

On Sunday, March 15, the 42-year-old Grammy-winning rap star revealed in a post on X that after feeling overlooked by Hollywood, he will be starring in his first feature leading role in a horror film and has plans to direct several projects he’s written.

“U know one thing I noticed in Hollywood is that people will sleep on u if they havent seen u do something before, and Ive had a great film career but no one up until recently has given me the chance to lead a film,” he began in the lengthy post. “Most opportunities I got in my career is because of my following in music, and the bonus was that id deliver on screen. But supporting roles was all I could get. This year, I start to change things.”

In May 2025, the rapper announced he would star in and direct his first feature film, “When the Light Dies,” a horror-romance set to arrive later this fall.

“A lil sidebar for yall: Im directing and starring in my first feature next year that I came up w the story for called When The Light Dies, a horror/romance film,” he wrote in a post on X at the time. “Ive been wanting to direct movies ever since I was a kid, and im finally stepping into this new chapter.”

Scott Mescudi attend the Entergalactic Premiere at the Paris Theatre on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

Discussing the forthcoming project on Sunday, he confirmed the film will hit the festival circuit this fall.

“This movie is the wildest s— ever and I promise u are not f— ready,” he said, adding, “Will tug at your heart.”

He also shared that he plans to direct several additional scripts he’s written in the coming years.

“I learned I need to take the same approach I did w my music earlier in my career and bet on myself,” he continued. “If people dont wanna give u a chance, make ur own opportunities. Bet on yourself. Its always worked for me. Just believe.”

U know one thing I noticed in hollywood is that people will sleep on u if they havent seen u do something before, and Ive had a great film career but no one up until recently has given me the chance to lead a film. Most opportunities I got in my career is because of my following… — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) March 15, 2026

Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, first appeared on screen in his acting debut in HBO’s series “How to Make It in America,” before building a filmography that spans Sundance-winning indie dramas like 2015’s “James White,” action blockbusters like 2014’s “Need for Speed” and 2023’s “Silent Night,” horror films like 2022’s “X,” and comedies including 2023’s “House Party” and 2025’s “Happy Gilmore 2.” He also released his first animated film, “Enterglatic,” in which he starred, on Netflix in 2022.

His further journey into film also comes as the artist, who released a new album, “Free,” in 2025, continues expanding into other creative mediums, including comedy and fine art. The “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper performed stand-up for the first time earlier this year and opened his first art show in Paris from Jan. 31 through March 1, where he displayed original works.