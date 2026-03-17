‘Love Is Blind’ S10 star Devonta Anderson addresses claims he doesn’t date women of color

After his recent comments led many to speculate that he doesn’t find women of color attractive—despite being a man of color himself—“Love is Blind” Season 10 star Devonta Anderson is setting the record straight.

During an appearance on a recent episode of the “Roxanne and Shantel” podcast, the 32-year-old reality TV figure addressed a moment when he told fellow contestant and Black Latina Brittnay Wicker that he hadn’t dated a woman of color before.

Based on unseen footage shown during the season reunion, shortly after Anderson and Wicker met face-to-face after committing to one another sight unseen in the pods, he noted in a confessional interview that he hadn’t dated a woman of color before.

“I fell in love with Brittnay and it just so happened that she is a woman of color,” he said, before adding, “That’s something I’ve never actually dated, let alone proposed to, got engaged to, so you know that was something that kind of surprised me. But I fell in love with Brittnay because of her heart.”

While discussing the moment on “Roxanne and Shantel,” the Ohio-based loan officer described the situation as both a misspeaking moment and something taken out of context.

“This conversation is happening in the pods. And I was like, ‘No.’ And then I was like, ‘Well, actually, I have. I just haven’t gotten into a serious relationship,’” he explained. “But I was like, ‘Race doesn’t matter to me.’ So that conversation was actually had in the pods. So the woman of color comment came from during those interviews.”

Anderson, who identifies as part Black and said “half” of his family is Black, also admitted he doesn’t typically use the term “woman of color,” like many people of color who find the phrase overly broad or flattening. Thrown off by the wording used in producers’ prompts during his confessional, he said he was simply repeating the phrasing used in the question.

“I was like … when do I ever refer to someone as ‘woman of color’?” he continued. “Half of my family is Black. My grandmother is Black. To see all these false narratives and people posting online like, ‘Oh, he hates Black women,’ this or that — I’m like, it’s absolutely insane.”

According to Anderson, it also couldn’t be further from the truth. He claimed several of his past romantic interests prior to going on the show were Black women, including someone he said he had a years-long crush on in high school. That former crush even offered to publicly defend him, as did other Black women he has dated, though he said he asked them not to get involved.

“People were like, ‘Doesn’t he know he’s like, a person of color?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I know.’ Me saying ‘woman of color’ was literally me repeating what I was asked so viewers knew what I was talking about,” he said.

These comments are far from the only reason Anderson has been making headlines since the hit Netflix reality show wrapped. He and Wicker ultimately did not marry and left the experiment on unclear terms, with Wicker later saying she was left in the dark about their relationship after filming wrapped. The drama only grew from there following the reveal he attended a girls’ trip with other members of the cast, and during the reunion, he surprised viewers by also revealing he is now engaged and expecting a baby with someone else entirely. He has since said he plans to share more about his life update on his own terms.