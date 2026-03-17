Sterling K. Brown’s acclaimed Hulu drama ‘Paradise’ renewed for third and likely final season

Hulu’s “Paradise” has enthralled viewers following Sterling K. Brown’s journey as a father and husband searching for his wife. Now the series is likely to reach its ultimate conclusion with season 3.

The Disney-owned streamer announced that the end-of-the-world survival series was renewed for a third season on Tuesday. Show creator Dan Fogelman previously stated that the show’s story would be a three-season arc, and given the show’s success on Hulu, it appears the creative team is sticking to the plan.

“We know what the end is, and it’s an end that would make it very difficult to make a season four come afterward,” John Hoberg, who serves as one of the show’s executive producers, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Emmy-nominated thriller stars Brown as former Secret Service Agent Xavier Collins, who was tasked with protecting the President of the United States (James Marsden). After a shocking death to begin season 1, Brown is set off on a mission to not only uncover the truth, but find out what happened to his wife, Terri (Enuka Okuma), who did not join him after an end-of-the-world event as select citizens were selected to take part in a simulated living experience called “Paradise.”

The love for “Paradise” is a family affair for Brown. His wife, Ryan Michelle Bathé, hosts the show’s official podcast, which drops new episodes weekly on Hulu and recently starred in a shocking role for fans during the show’s seventh episode of the season, which aired Monday (Mar. 16).

“Even though we didn’t work together, he was very, very, very excited, and as was I,” Bathé said of her husband’s reaction to her appearance on the show.

“Paradise” is currently airing on Hulu, with new episodes dropping every Monday until the season 2 finale on March 30.