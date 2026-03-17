Rep. Summer Lee files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Pam Bondi

U.S. Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., introduced articles of impeachment against Attorney General Pam Bondi amid ongoing concern about how the Justice Department is handling the release of the FBI files on child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

The resolution, introduced in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, accuses Bondi of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” including alleged offenses such as defying the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena to release the full Epstein files and the Epstein Files Transparency Act, abuse of investigatory and prosecutorial authority, defiance of federal court orders, and perjury in congressional testimony.

“The Attorney General of the United States is entrusted with one of the most solemn responsibilities in our democracy: to enforce the law fairly, impartially, and without political influence. Instead, Pam Bondi is breaking the law to protect pedophiles and prosecute Trump’s political opponents,” said Rep. Lee.

In July 2025, Lee’s motion to the House Oversight Committee became a breakthrough in compelling the DOJ to release the full, unredacted Epstein files.

“This is about accountability, transparency, and justice. We deserve a justice system that serves the people, not one that is weaponized for political gain,” said the Pennsylvania congresswoman and Howard University law graduate.

The articles of impeachment accuse Bondi of politicizing the DOJ on behalf of President Trump, including actions like firing public servants in the Department of Justice and the FBI, ordering and carrying out politically motivated investigations into Trump’s perceived political opponents. The bill also calls out the nation’s top law enforcement agency for closing investigations and dismissing lawsuits involving Trump and his allies, and targeting journalists and protestors.

FILE – Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks to reporters as President Donald Trump listens, Friday, June 27, 2025, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

As it relates to the Epstein files, the resolution notes, “The Department of Justice refused to adhere to the subpoena and withheld substantial evidence; evidence logs indicate that amongst the withheld evidence are FBI interviews with a survivor who accuses Trump of sexual abuse.”

It adds, “Pamela Bondi knowingly and intentionally abused the power of her office to shield individuals named in the Epstein files, such as political leaders and other influential individuals, including Donald J. Trump, from accountability and oversight by Congress.”

Lee’s articles of impeachment were co-sponsored by Reps. Yassamin Ansari, Valerie Foushee, Dave Min, Rashida Tlaib, and Maxine Dexter.

Ironically, AG Bondi was also subpoenaed by Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, a Republican, to testify before Congress on April 14. The closed-door hearing will be part of the committee’s ongoing bipartisan probe of the Justice Department’s investigation into Epstein.

Bondi’s office dismissed the subpoena as “completely unnecessary,” The Washington Post reports. A Justice Department spokesperson said, “Lawmakers have been invited to view the unredacted [Epstein] files for themselves at the Department of Justice, and the attorney general has always made herself available to speak directly with members of Congress.”

In a letter to Bondi, Chairman Comer said the Oversight Committee believes that the attorney general possesses “valuable insight” into the DOJ’s slowed and botched release of the Epstein files.