The Academy thanks Teyana Taylor for ‘showing remarkable grace’ following Oscars security guard incident

As Teyana Taylor celebrated her film “One Battle After Another” winning the Oscar for Best Picture, her evening was briefly interrupted by a “very rude” male security guard who shoved her as she tried to help Warner Bro executives Pam Abdy and Mike DeLuca on stage for a picture.

“You’re a man putting your hands on a female. You’re very rude,” Taylor is heard saying in a video that captured the incident. “Everybody’s having a good time. But when you shove me, it’s a different story. Don’t touch me. Don’t shove me.”

In light of the incident, which quickly went viral online, the Academy released a statement, per Variety: “We were extremely upset to learn about the experience endured by Teyana Taylor at the end of the Oscars ceremony last night. We have worked with Teyana over the last several months during awards season, and she has been nothing short of remarkable, supportive, kind, and all about community. Though the incident was with our outside security firm SIS, the experience of every single guest is our responsibility. We have made it clear to them that this behavior is not acceptable. We want to thank Teyana for showing remarkable grace, and we are taking the appropriate measures to ensure this does not happen again.”

Similarly, the firm Security Industry Specialists, Inc who provided security for the Academy Awards, claims to “have addressed the matter internally to help ensure situations like this do not happen again.”

“There was a brief interaction involving Ms. Taylor and a member of our security team during the show last evening,” the firm’s statement added. “Our security personnel were working to manage a crowded area and ensure the safety of all guests. During that interaction, there was incidental contact, and we regret that the situation escalated. This is not the standard of professionalism we expect from our team.”

While Taylor thanked the Academy for its “unwavering love & support,” she explained that though she doesn’t tolerate disrespect, the moment did not ruin her celebratory mood. “Security was just doing a lot,” she told TMZ later that evening. “There’s always that one, but I’m perfectly fine. I’m happy. There’s nothing to wonder. The first thing people do is definitely make assumptions. But at the end of the day I just don’t tolerate disrespect, especially when it’s unwarranted and unprovoked.”