Trump confuses Governor Gavin Newsom for president while saying presidents shouldn’t have disabilities

President Donald Trump caused quite a bit of confusion after mistakenly referring to California Governor Gavin Newsom as “the President of the United States,” while moments later claiming the Democrat should never be elected president because presidents shouldn’t have a learning disability.

Referring to Newsom by his insulting nickname for the governor, President Trump told reporters inside the Oval Office on Monday, “Gavin Newscum has admitted that he is a that he has learning disabilities.” He continued, “Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president… I think a president should not have learning disabilities. I know it’s highly controversial to say such a horrible thing.”

Seconds later, Trump, while sitting at the Resolute Desk, perhaps unknowingly referred to Newsom as president.

“The President of the United States, Gavin Newscum, admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia…everything about him is dumb,” he said.

President Trump’s remarks about people with disabilities drew online rebuke, including Newsom himself, who wrote in a post, “To every kid with a learning disability: don’t let anyone — not even the President of the United States — bully you. Dyslexia isn’t a weakness. It’s your strength.”

As for Trump unknowingly referring to Newsom as president, the California governor’s office had some fun with the presidential flub.

In a post using Trump’s signature all caps for social media posts, Newsom’s official governor’s X account wrote, “NOW THAT I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AM OFFICIALLY PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES (THANK YOU, DONALD!), I HAVE MANY BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS TO MAKE!”

MANNING, SOUTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 23: California Gov. Gavin Newsom reacts after learning he is about to receive a gift during an event hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party at the Carter-Sullivan American Legion on February 23, 2026 in Manning, South Carolina. The Governor had scheduled appearances in Pineville, Manning and Rock Hill, South Carolina on Monday. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The post continued, “FIRST, EVERY TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER IS NULL AND VOID, STEPHEN MILLER AND EVERY TRUMP GOON IS FIRED, AND THE TRUMP CORRUPTION PROBE IS OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED! HEALTH CARE IS NOW FREE FOR ALL AMERICANS (NO MEASLES!) AND ALL MOMS GET FREE CHILDCARE SO WE CAN HAVE MORE BABIES!!! ALSO CANNABIS IS NOW LEGAL AND ABORTION IS BACK FOR WOMEN WHO WANT IT. I WILL SOON BE BANNING ALL TICKETMASTER FEES AND THERE WILL BE NO MORE COMMERCIALS ALLOWED DURING NBA AND NFL GAMES, AS WELL AS ALL BRAVO “REAL HOUSEWIVES” SHOWS (LONGER EPISODES!).”

The California governor’s office added, “EVERY AMERICAN FAMILY NOW GETS A “TARIFF AND GAS SPIKE REFUND” TO BUY A CHEAP ELECTRIC CAR! THE COUNTRY IS NOW RUN BY SOMEONE WHO CAN ACTUALLY COMPLETE A SENTENCE. AMERICA IS NOW “HOT” BECAUSE YOU HAVE A DYSLEXIC PRESIDENT INSTEAD OF A BRAIN-DEAD ONE. BIG UPGRADE!!!”

While Newsom has not officially announced plans to run for president in 2028, he has long been rumored to be a hopeful and is already a frontrunner in public polling.

As theGrio reported last week, Newsom led former Vice President Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, in a recent poll of California voters, 28% to 14%.

“He’s made himself the most visible, consistent critic,” Aimee Allison, Democratic organizer in California and founder of She the People, previously told theGrio.

Newsom, whom Allison said has “thrown out the old playbook” of Democrats, has “positioned himself” as Trump’s “foil,” like using Newsom’s social media to troll the president and mocking Trump’s brash and braggadocio style of communication.