Deion Sanders and Karreuche Tran share what makes their relationship work as couple enjoys quiet time in St. Croix

Even when on vacation, Deion Sanders can’t help but love Karreuche Tran.

The couple, who’ve been dating for a little over a year, took time in St. Croix to relax and be surrounded by family and even got to business by looking for a home on the island.

During a recent vlog uploaded by Deion Sanders Jr., the pair sat down for a little downtime and had their first on-camera interview together as a couple.

Around the 12-minute mark, Sanders calls Tran “sweet as sugar” before further explaining what he loves about her, noting that she is tightly knit with her family. “You make certain I’m straight like everything, like, on point. You make sure I got what I need. I got what I want and I’m straight,” Sanders told Tran.

Tran, when asked what she loved about the NFL Hall of Famer, mentioned his love for his children and the people around him.

“I don’t want to say how like regular you are, ‘cause you’re not regular but [you’re] just down to earth,” Tran said of Sanders. “All these materialistic things and things you’ve experienced, you like your peace. You like your house, you like the water, you like your lake, you like fishing. Being [materialistic] is not the core of your life.”

Later in the vlog, Sanders and Tran are seen walking up a hill toward a house as waves crash behind them and the two discuss their living space in St. Croix and even discussing the finer details on how to properly pronounce “bougeious.”

For many following the couple, every step has been one of reflection and appreciation. The couple went public during Sanders’ health issues last year, including him being diagnosed with bladder cancer and having to undergo neobladder surgery. Tran was also by the Colorado head coach’s side as he dealth with blood clots.

In a video uploaded to Sanders’ Instagram account last month, Tran revealed Sanders gave her an out to no longer continue their relationship, one she ultimately didn’t take.

“If I [had] dipped, I would’ve taken the easy way out,” Tran said. “It was hard, it was difficult mentally. … But we made it work.”