JAŸ-Z to celebrate ‘Reasonable Doubt’ and ‘The Blueprint’ with anniversary concerts at Yankee Stadium

The moment JAŸ-Z brought back the umlaut, fans knew to get excited.

After the announcement of the Brooklyn mogul returning to the festival stage by headlining the upcoming Roots Picnic in May, Hov announced through the official Roc Nation Instagram account that he was setting up a brief residency at Yankee Stadium this summer for two shows. One, on July 10, would be celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album, “Reasonable Doubt.” One night later, he’ll be gracing the stage again, this time for the silver anniversary of his 2001 album, “The Blueprint.”

“Two historic nights to celebrate the iconic albums Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint,” a caption on the post read. “JAŸ-Z 30 on Friday, July 10. JAŸ-Z 25 on Saturday, July 11. Yankee Stadium. Stay Tuned.”

For weeks, Hov has been dropping some not-so-subtle hints that a bigger play was on the horizon. After sharing the original version of “Dead Presidents” on streaming services along with remixes of other rarities, it was revealed that he would be the headliner for The Roots Picnic on May 30. The festival marks his first public performance since he was a surprise guest on the “Cowboy Carter Tour” stop in Paris in June 2025 and his first festival date in years.

His partnership with The Roots goes back years, as he utilized the band for his vaunted “MTV Unplugged” performance of select hits from “The Blueprint” and his back catalog. Now with three shows scheduled for the year, fans are likely to be clamoring even more for a new album from the multi-time Grammy winner, as his last release came in 2017 with “4:44.”