Tamron Hall plans to ‘keep talking’ as daytime show renewed for season 8

After a wave of headlines announcing the cancellation of hit daytime talk shows like the “Sherri” and “Karamo” show, there’s a sprinkle of good news for Daytime talkshow lovers. The “Tamron Hall” show has been renewed for an 8th season!

Hall’s eponymous talk show premiered in 2019. Since then, the Emmy-award-winning show has built a loyal audience known as the “Tam Fam” and hopes to expand that community in its forthcoming season.

“I am a fan of daytime,” Hall told Variety. “I don’t want the notion of daytime television to be seen as this wounded thing that we’re taking out to pasture. If I can be a part of reviving or inspiring or reminding people that we have to keep talking, we really do.”

“I didn’t know that it was going to resonate as much as it did… but it’s about a community,” she continued. “At the beginning of the show, I imagined people from different area codes, different zip codes, different walks of life, having this place for an hour that you can laugh together, talk together. It’s not an original idea. What is important is that we were consistent at it.”

In the spirit of honoring the power of conversation, the slogan for the show’s eighth season is “Let’s Keep Talking.” An idea that Hall says came to her in the middle of the night. The host says the ever-changing landscape inspires the tagline.

“The landscape is always going to change. Some of Conan’s jokes at the Oscars, where he talked about us watching our phones to consume movies and all of these AI jokes—they landed partly because the industry is fearful of these changes. So it’s not unique to daytime,” she explained. “I think there are obviously some big headlines. But in truth, everywhere you go, people are having the same conversation. ‘Will I keep working? Will I continue to be able to do what I love?’ That’s not unique to daytime TV. I think what we are seeing is a reflection of a larger conversation. So that’s why our theme is ‘Let’s Keep Talking,’ whether it’s on daytime TV, whether it’s in a podcast, whatever version of this. I think that will never go out of style.”

For now, fans can continue to watch Hall talk to celebrity guests, community leaders and more daily on live on local ABC affiliate stations .