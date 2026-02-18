Sherri Shepherd is not going down ‘without a fight’

Even though the month kicked off with Sherri Shepherd’s hit daytime talk show “Sherri” getting canceled by Fox amid a broader daytime shakeup, it appears we haven’t seen the last of Sherri just yet.

During an appearance on “Today” on Tuesday, Feb. 17, alongside Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager, the 58-year-old Emmy-nominated comedian and host opened up about the show’s cancellation and made it clear she’s not backing down.

“Let me tell you something. I’m from the Shepherds of Chicago. We don’t go down without a fight, not at all. So, I am still really trying to keep this going, and you haven’t seen the last of ‘Sherri,’” she told Jones and Hager.

On Monday, Feb. 2, it was announced that after four seasons, “Sherri,” the syndicated Fox daytime series Shepherd launched in September 2022, would be coming to an end. The show quickly became a fan favorite, known for its candid celebrity interviews and Shepherd’s signature humor and heart.

Sherri Shepherd attends her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on November 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Jerod Harris / Getty Images

“The love has been overwhelming,” she said of the outpouring of support since the news broke. “I’ve had famous people call me. So many people have called and written to tell me how much of an impact this show made, and I’m thankful that I got to live a dream for four years. How many people can say that they got to live a dream with great ratings? Where you got to have a platform that made a difference?”

After receiving the news, she told her staff and crew, “The only thing —the mandate is we got to give people joy through laughter. That’s it,” she recalled. “And I would always pray, ‘Lord, show them that side of you that loves to laugh.’ And I got to do that for four years.”

The fourth and final season is set to air during the fall 2026 season, and what’s next for the veteran entertainer remains to be seen.

For now, she’s focused on gratitude, reflecting on a journey that stretches back to the 1990s, when she balanced work as a legal secretary with moonlighting as a stand-up comedian.

“I just wanted to thank people for sticking in there with me these four seasons,” she continued, adding, “Of course, I’m disappointed, because I thought I finally hit my stride and I was doing good.”

She recalled dancing with former first lady Michelle Obama, the joyful atmosphere she cultivated on set, and the “great” staff and crew who helped foster a show “built on joy.”

“So that’s why I’m saying I’m not going down without a fight,” she said.