Teyana Taylor named Chief Curator of Essence Fest: ‘You already know the vibes’

Teyana Taylor is gearing up for a major role at this year’s Essence Festival of Culture.

On Wednesday, March 18, the media platform announced that the 35-year-old R&B star and actress has been named Chief Curator of Essence Fest.

“We said ladies first, and we meant it. Not just on the stage, but behind the scenes too,” a post on X read. “We are excited to announce Teyana Taylor is stepping in as Chief Curator for the 2026 ESSENCE Festival, and you already know the vibes are about to be next level.”

Organizers also made it clear that Taylor, a millennial multi-hyphenate creative force, will be working alongside “The Aunties” to help shape this year’s lineup across both the summer festival’s highly anticipated evening concert series and its daytime experiences.

“Along with her creative team, The Aunties are curating the moments, the surprises, and everything in between as the creative directors for one of the most celebrated festivals in the world,” the post continued.

Set to return for its 32nd year across multiple venues in New Orleans from July 3 through July 5, the festival will once again offer a full slate of programming celebrating Black culture and Black women. Earlier this month, as part of the first wave of performers revealed for the music festival portion held at the Caesars Superdome, it was announced that Cardi B is also set to make her ESSENCE Festival debut. The lineup also includes R&B stars Kehlani, Brandy, Monica, and Patti LaBelle. Meanwhile, in addition to Cardi, hip-hop will also be represented by Latto.

Festivalgoers can also expect the return of the daytime experience at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, where panels, brand activations, and shopping experiences will once again take center stage. Signature attractions are expected to include the ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival, Beautycon @ ESSENCE Festival of Culture, and SOKO MRKT, with additional performers and programming details set to be announced in the coming months.

As more details will become available soon, ticket sales for this year’s Essence Fest have begun.