‘Sinners’ soundtrack streams up more than 150% following the Oscars

More people are tapping into the “Sinners” soundtrack following the film’s performance and wins at the Oscars last weekend.

According to data provided to Billboard from Luminate, the “Sinners” compilation soundtrack collected 756,000 official on-demand U.S. streams the day after the Academy Awards on March 15, a 150% increase from its 310,000 streams from the previous week. The film’s track, “I Lied To You,” sung by Miles Canton and produced by Raphael Saadiq, jumped from 45,000 on-demand U.S. streams on March 9 to 154,000 official on-demand U.S. streams the day after the ceremony, an increase of 240%.

“I Lied To You” is featured in one of “Sinners'” most memorable and talked-about scenes, where Caton’s character, Sammie Moore, performs at the juke joint opened by his cousins (Smoke and Stack played by Michael B. Jordan) against the wishes of his pastor father. While he sings the blues, he conjures up the past, present, and future of Black musical and dance traditions.

Caton and Saadiq both performed the song at the Oscars along with suprise appearances by Brittany Howard, Shaboozey, Rhiannon Giddens and more. Legendary ballet dancer Misty Copeland, whose “Firebird” dance is referenced in the film’s “I Lied To You” scene, also took the stage. It was one of two musical performances that night—the other was “Golden,” performed by Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, who sing for the fictional band HUNTR/X in the movie “KPop Demon Hunters.”

The animated musical “KPop Demon Hunters” was already seeing massive streaming success and won a Grammy award in February for Best Song Written for Visual Media, but after becoming the first K-Pop song to win Best Original Song, the soundtrack recieved 5.1 million streams the day after the awards ceremony, and “Golden” gained 1.68 million official on-demand U.S. streams.