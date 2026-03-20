Trump post shows him being added to infamous 2010 painting of President Obama

An infamous 2010 painting that features President Barack Obama is apparently being updated to include President Donald Trump, according to a Truth Social post from Trump.

“Jon McNaughton working on The Forgotten Man in The Eisenhower Executive Office Building!” wrote Trump in the post, along with a photo of conservative painter Jon McNaughton working on his famous portrait that was inspired by President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

In the photograph, an apparent mock image of Trump is seen on the table beside McNaughton. The original painting depicts Obama standing in front of the White House. Beside him is a destitute male citizen, the “Forgetton Man,” sitting on a bench. Standing behind them are the then 43 former U.S. presidents, seemingly haunting Obama. The portrait was intended to criticize President Obama’s health care law, which received significant pushback from conservatives, most notably the then-rising Tea Party wing of the Republican Party.

Some of the presidents in the oil painting—including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Ronald Reagan—reach out to the forgotten man, while looking toward Obama. President James Madison, the Father of the Constitution, is depicted as outraged with Obama, whose foot is stepping on the U.S. Constitution. There are also dollar bills, laws, and amendments that make up the Bill of Rights scattered across the ground.

The mock image of Trump that McNaughton is apparently adding to the original painting depicts him standing behind the “Forgotten Man” with his hand placed on the man’s shoulder.

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Mar 19 2026, 10:01 AM ET )



Jon McNaughton working on The Forgotten Man in The Eisenhower Executive Office Building! pic.twitter.com/xpyD7stL1b — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) March 19, 2026

The original painting is currently owned by conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity, who purchased the portrait in 2016. McNaughton, a longtime Republican who supported Ted Cruz over Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential primary, is said to support Trump. However, he described himself as more of a Trump “observer” during an interview with The Washington Post.

“He gets away with stuff nobody else can get away with,” McNaughton said of Trump in 2018. “I laugh when I see it. I cringe and laugh at just about anything I see.”

McNaughton came to notoriety for his anti-Obama messages during America’s first Black president’s two terms in office. However, over time, he has been embraced as the “most-famous pro-Trump artist” in the country. He has painted several portraits of Trump, often depicting him as a savior or figure of prominence, which have become hits among Trump’s MAGA base.

While Trump does not mention President Obama directly, his gleeful celebration of McNaughton updating “The Forgotten Man” suggests an enthusiasm for sticking it to his predecessor and longtime political adversary. Since returning to the office for a second term, President Trump has repeatedly mentioned Obama, criticizing his foreign policy amid the U.S.’s current war in Iran, and complaining about Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize, which Trump has made clear he wants for his role in ending several conflicts around the world.

President Trump also found a way to stick it to Obama inside the White House, moving the 44th president’s official portrait out of sight from visitors. Unveiled under President Joe Biden in 2022, the portrait was prominently displayed in the White House Grand Foyer. The portrait is now hanging high above a stairwell.