Hey soror! Gizelle Bryant reveals her daughter, Adore, is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha

There’s a new member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in the Bryant household.

On Sunday (Mar. 22), “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant revealed on Instagram that her daughter, Adore, had become a member of AKA. Adore’s achievement marks the third Bryant woman to join the prestigious sorority, as her twin sister, Angel, became an AKA at Spelman College in November 2025.

“So much PRIDE and JOY I’m screaming CONGRATULATIONS to @adorecbryant who is now my daughter, my SOROR,” Bryant captioned her post. “She will forever be Gamma Theta making her my LEGACY and my LEGACY. 🩷💚 I Love you Adore! Skee-Wee.”

Adore, a sophomore at Hampton University (Gizelle’s alma mater), was joined by her sister, her mom and her grandmother on campus as the Bryant twins and Gizelle held their pinkies aloft.

On her Instagram Stories, Angel Bryant welcomed her sister into the sorority with open arms.

“WELKOME TO AKA LAND…I am so incredibly proud of you THEE MOST WANTED and the most deserving,” she wrote over a video of Adore. “I cannot wait to celebrate you my sister…twinny, and now soror. I love you forever and always.”

The celebrations didn’t stop on the yard. Gizelle made sure to decorate her daughter’s dorm room in pink and green as well as a splash of gold with AKA balloons, pink and green pillows, pink and green balloons, green shoes and plenty of sorority paraphanelia.

“Pink & Green Christmas,” Gizelle captioned the photo.

Last November, when Angel completed her journey to join the esteemed sorority, both her mother and father, Pastor Jamal Bryant, were overjoyed.

“CONGRATULATIONS ANGEL who is now my SOROR,” Gizelle wrote in an Instagram post. “Tears of joy and pride I have felt all day. LEGACY! Welcome to the beautiful pink and green world of Alpha Kappa Alpha.”

In his own Instagram post, Jamal noted how overjoyed he was of his daughter’s milestone. “Super proud of [Angel] becoming a member of [Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority] last night. She represents 3 generations of our family in D9,” he wrote. “The woman she is becoming is going to impact the world, influence a generation and inspire the community. Give it up for sweet 16!”