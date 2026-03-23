Cam’ron and J. Cole clear the air over ‘Ready 24’ lawsuit, and why it was filed in the first place

Cam’ron and J. Cole might have won weirdest hip-hop headline of 2025 when the Dipset rapper announced he had filed a lawsuit against Cole over “Ready 24,” a feature that Cam recorded in 2022 and would later appear on Cole’s “Might Delete Later” EP in April 2024. In the midst of a media tour for his latest album, “The Fall Off,” Cole made good on his word and finally gave Cam’ron an interview, one of the few requests Cam made in lieu of compensation for the song.

In a teaser for the conversation on Cam’s “Talk With Flee” podcast shared on social media on Sunday (Mar. 22), Cole can be seen interrupting the recording and giving Cam a terse look.

“I’m just saying, a lawsuit, bro? Lawyers?” Cole asks.

On Monday (Mar. 23), Revolt shared another clip from their interview, where Cole admitted he put himself in Cam’s shoes regarding their back-and-forth, and the Dipset rapper said the lawsuit “wasn’t really gonna go nowhere” and that he filed it to get Cole’s attention.

“I ain’t gon’ lie, I was hurt almost,” Cole said when asked about his initial thoughts regarding the suit. “Disappointed. ‘Cause I got so much respect for you. And I look at you like, I know who you are as a standup person. When the lawsuit came out, I was like, ‘Bro, you could have hit me.”

He added, “You could have screamed on me, we could have argued … I would have preferred that over the other way. It never got to the point where you couldn’t have hollered at me. So my first thing was disappointment. And it’s like misinformation, the lawsuit itself … the internet running with it … so my ego reaction is like, quietly, I’m like, ‘Man f-ck this n—a.’ But quickly, I get it tho. Let me put myself in his shoes. The n–a felt like he was getting the run around.”

J. Cole and Cam'ron talk about their lawsuit:



J. Cole: "When the lawsuit came out, I was like, 'Come on Cam' … My ego reaction is like, quietly, I'm like, 'fuck this n****.' But quickly I'm like, 'Nah I get it though.'"



Cam'ron: "Of course it was never gonna go anywhere, but… pic.twitter.com/2kmnEz9yV2 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 23, 2026

In February, Cam addressed the lawsuit on “Talk with Flee.”

“Me and J. Cole are cool, or was cool. This is exactly what happened. Being a man is keeping your word,” Cam began, “And I know everybody’s busy, and everybody has things to do. But if I give you my word four or five times, I got to do it.”

He continued, “So on his first project he did, I did an intro for him. … I told him I may need a verse whenever I get a project done. He said, ‘Cool.’ ‘He had another project. I did a record in 20 minutes. I knocked that sh-t out and went off about my business.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cole addressed his thoughts on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle of 2024, one he famously bowed out of after releasing a track aimed at Lamar. In his eyes, the battle quickly mirrored modern-day politics, and fans immediately chose sides.

“The world became like politics, you either Democrat or Republican. You either Kendrick, or you Drake… I was disgusted both ways, damn near.”