‘I wrote it for a changed man’: Yung Miami opens up on penning letter for Diddy and what supporting him cost her

Yung Miami isn’t holding back.

During a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God for The Breakfast Club’s “Out of Context” iseries, the City Girls rapper revealed that not only did supporting Sean “Diddy” Combs during his trial for sex crimes cost her financially, but it also cost her friendships and damaged her brand.

“It was a lot,” she said. “I lost deals, I lost relationships, I lost money and … here I am.”

Miami and Diddy were close to the hip for a number of years before he was arrested in September 2024 on several sex crime charges, including violations of the Mann Act. The Bad Boy mogul was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, a violation of the Mann Act, and acquitted of the more serious charges. He was sentenced to 50 months behind bars and his release date is currently scheduled for April 2028.

Last September, the rapper, born Caresha Brownlee, wrote a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian requesting leniency in Diddy’s sentencing, saying the man she was with was not the same individual accused of heinous sex crimes and acts of abuse toward women.

“For three of those years, I was in a public relationship with Sean, and during that time, I witnessed—and came to know—a different person than the one often portrayed,” she wrote, per Complex. “Behind the scenes, he was loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging. He motivated me, believed in me, and helped me grow both personally and professionally.”

Six months after penning the letter, Brownlee says she wrote it for a “changed man.”

“I think the man that I met, and I experienced, was changed,” she told Charlemagne. “I’m not gonna justify some bullsh-t or support something if I felt like that person wasn’t changed. I felt that the person I met was changed; it was a different experience.”

As far as remaining loyal to Diddy, Brownlee says she could only judge a person one way, and to her, Diddy changed her life, treated her like a queen, and refused to judge him for something she did not experience and she could only judge the person she was in a relationship with.

When asked whether she had any fears of being called to testify during his trial, she bluntly responded that she had no issues because “I have nothing to hide.”

Watch the excerpt from the interview below. The full conversation can be watched here, where Brownlee opens up about her separation from fellow City Girl JT, the group’s future, and more.