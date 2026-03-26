Iran rejects Trump ceasefire proposal, outlines its own conditions as conflict escalates

According to Iranian officials, the government will not consider a ceasefire unless several key demands are met.

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Mar 26, 2026
MUSCAT, OMAN - MARCH 25: Two bulk carriers sit anchored at Muscat Anchorage on March 25, 2026 in Muscat, Oman. Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which conveys about 20% of the world's oil and gas, has mostly come to a halt after the joint U.S.-Israeli war with Iran that began on February 28. Iran, in a defiant reply to a ceasefire proposal from the United States, has claimed that sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz "is its natural and legal right." Under international law, the strait is a shared waterway and no country has sole legal authority over it. (Photo by Elke Scholiers/Getty Images)

Iran has rejected a proposal from Donald Trump aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, instead outlining its own conditions for any potential resolution as fighting in the region continues to escalate, according to reports.

According to Iranian officials, the government will not consider a ceasefire unless several key demands are met. Among them are compensation for war damages and formal recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. The rejection signals a widening gap between both sides as diplomatic efforts stall.

The development comes amid intensified military activity involving Israel, which has stepped up operations against Iranian targets as well as Iran-backed Hezbollah forces in Lebanon. At the same time, the United States has increased its military presence in the region, deploying additional Marines and Army personnel in what officials describe as a precautionary move tied to rising tensions.

Inside Iran, senior leadership has taken a firm stance. The speaker of the Iranian parliament warned that adversaries may be preparing for further escalation, including the possible occupation of Iranian territory. These remarks reflect growing concern within the country’s leadership about the broader scope of the conflict.

The situation has already had a visible impact on civilians. Recent strikes in Tehran have damaged residential areas, with reports of casualties following attacks on buildings in neighborhoods such as Shahrak-e Gharb. Images from the aftermath show the scale of destruction and underline the human cost of the ongoing hostilities.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point in the dispute, given its importance to global oil supply routes. Any shift in control or disruption there could have significant international economic consequences.

With both sides holding firm positions and military activity increasing, there is currently no clear path toward de-escalation. Diplomatic efforts appear stalled for now, raising concerns about a prolonged conflict and further instability across the region.

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