‘The Ms. Pat Show’ becomes first BET+ show to get renewed for Paramount Plus

The first BET+ domino has officially fallen. Weeks after Paramount announced that it was folding BET’s streamer into Paramount Plus, BET has confirmed that “The Ms. Pat Show” has been renewed for a sixth season.

It also signifies that “Ms. Pat,” the first series formerly on BET+, has its latest season premiere on Paramount’s streaming network.

Led by Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams-Lee, the raunchy, feel-good R-rated comedy has focused on a variety of issues over its five-season run on BET+, including addiction, LGBTQ+ rights, sexual abuse, school shootings, and more.

The show “embodies BET’s commitment to community, culture, and connection, centering authentic Black experiences, sparking conversation around real-life issues, and creating space for audiences to see themselves reflected with honesty and humor,” BET said in a press release. “Through its fearless storytelling, the series continues to deepen its cultural impact while strengthening the bond between viewers and the stories that resonate most.”

Ms. Pat took to Instagram on Thursday (Mar. 26) to celebrate the news.

“WE GOT SEASON SIX ON THE DAMN WAY and we have a NEW home at @paramountplus!” she wrote. “I am SO excited and grateful for you all watching and bringing us back! It is because of YOU that we get to tell our stories each and every season!”

Alongside Williams-Lee, “Ms. Pat” features Tami Roman, J. Bernard Calloway, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, Theodore John Barnes, and Brittany Inge. Last season, the show saw guest appearances from Raven-Symoné, Tisha Campbell, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Omeretta, Sandra Caldwell, and Loretta Devine.

When asked by Deadline if the show would change with the move to Paramount Plus, Williams-Lee and show co-creator Jordan E. Cooper said they had zero worries.

“We’re not a new show, and we have a foundation, albeit a smaller one, and we’re moving into a bigger foundation,” Williams-Lee said. Cooper added, “We’re excited that now we will have a global audience for this world and these characters. We’re very much the kind of show that will be rooted in comedy first, so we don’t think we’re going to change the recipe at all.”