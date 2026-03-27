Tiger Woods arrested following rollover crash in Florida days after first golf competition since 2024

Police are investigating a car crash involving 15-time major golf champion Tiger Woods on Friday.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Woods, 50, was following a pressure-washer vehicle in his Land Rover SUV when he hit the back of the pressure-washer vehicle and landed on the driver’s side door. Woods showed signs of impairment after crawling through the passenger side door, according to officers and after undergoing roadside tests, he was placed under arrest.

Per Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek, Woods was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit after officers attempted to conduct a urine test. Under Florida law, those arrested on suspicion of DUI must be held in jail for at least 8 hours before they can be released on bond.

Tiger Woods was arrested and charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit, per the Martin County Sheriff in Florida. https://t.co/kXSyMy754B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2026

“This could have been a lot worse,” Budensiek said.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Woods has not played on the PGA Tour since the 2024 British Open and has not finished four rounds of competitive golf since the 2024 Masters Tournament. He had been recovering after an Achilles tendon tear last year, as well as an October back surgery.

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He made his return to competitive golf on Tuesday when he played for his Jupiter Links team in The Golf League finals versus the Los Angeles Golf Club, but LAGC won the title handily.

The crash is the third for Woods in several years. In 2021, he nearly lost his leg following a rollover crash in California after his vehicle rolled over several times, and he was left trapped in the vehicle. He had multiple surgeries related to the crash, including ones to fix “open fractures” to his lower right leg, had a rod inserted in his tibia and had screws and pins placed in his foot and ankle following emergency surgery.

Woods had been weighing a potential return to the PGA Tour at the 2026 Masters, which begins on April 9.