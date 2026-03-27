 Who won? A look at Tank and Tyrese’s musical & meme-worthy ‘Verzuz’

Last night, R&B lovers were taken back to the early 2000s as Tank and Tyrese reminded fans why they once topped music charts and “106 & Park” countdowns. During their highly anticipated “Verzuz” battle, the former TGT members served talent with a side of comedy and antics that left viewers thoroughly entertained and added new memes to culture.
As the two stars each sang their respective hits like “How You Gonna Act Like That” and “When We,” the R&B battle also included special appearances from stars like LeToya Luckett, Jamie Foxx, Chingy, J. Valentine, and Trey Songz singing songs that they were either featured on or that were written by the artist on stage.
Foxx arguably stole the show when the multi-hyphenate took the stage to perform “Do What It Do,” marking one of his first musical performances since his health scare in April 2023.
Beyond the music, viewers were captivated by the banter between the TGT members. Throughout the night, both Tank and Tyrese roasted each other between rounds, throwing jabs that sometimes didn’t feel so playful.
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And somehow, in the midst of revisiting their hits and banter, the two created a new hit song about turtlenecks.
Despite all the jokes, by the end of the evening the two seemed to be in good spirits. So much so that, Tyrese teased a potential TGT album being in the works while revealing that Ginuwine was scheduled to join the pair on stage, but ultimately couldn’t make it due to the mass delays in airports nationwide due to the partial government shutdown.