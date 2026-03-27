 Who won? A look at Tank and Tyrese’s musical & meme-worthy ‘Verzuz’

Last night, R&B lovers were taken back to the early 2000s as Tank and Tyrese reminded fans why they once topped music charts and “106 & Park” countdowns. During their highly anticipated “Verzuz” battle, the former TGT members served talent with a side of comedy and antics that left viewers thoroughly entertained and added new memes to culture.

That whole battle was so damn entertaining! Both of them acted a fool and both of them were sanging DOWN! #VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/tAjd8yRiTu — Travis (Undercover) (@travisfrombk97) March 27, 2026

That was so entertaining!!



Tyrese won for his catalog

Tank won for contributions

Tank won the performance

Tyrese won for the vocals



Tank lost point for bringing out the lizard but gained HELLA points for bringing out LeToya & Jamie Foxx



R&B is still the best genre! We… — Jamila 🔔 (@_iamjamila) March 27, 2026

As the two stars each sang their respective hits like “How You Gonna Act Like That” and “When We,” the R&B battle also included special appearances from stars like LeToya Luckett, Jamie Foxx, Chingy, J. Valentine, and Trey Songz singing songs that they were either featured on or that were written by the artist on stage.

Foxx arguably stole the show when the multi-hyphenate took the stage to perform “Do What It Do,” marking one of his first musical performances since his health scare in April 2023.

Beyond the music, viewers were captivated by the banter between the TGT members. Throughout the night, both Tank and Tyrese roasted each other between rounds, throwing jabs that sometimes didn’t feel so playful.

This verzuz feels like beef. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) March 27, 2026

They were worried about the Gucci and Jeezy verzuz, but Tank and Tyrese might actually fight up here 😂😂😂 #verzuz — Michelle Thomas 🤭 (@TheBaddestMitch) March 27, 2026

And somehow, in the midst of revisiting their hits and banter, the two created a new hit song about turtlenecks.

Bruh…. Tank singing about Tyrese's Turtleneck 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZqUskefuZw — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 27, 2026

Despite all the jokes, by the end of the evening the two seemed to be in good spirits. So much so that, Tyrese teased a potential TGT album being in the works while revealing that Ginuwine was scheduled to join the pair on stage, but ultimately couldn’t make it due to the mass delays in airports nationwide due to the partial government shutdown.