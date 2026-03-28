Breaking barriers and building bridges: Dr. Chelsey Green is harmonizing education and industry at the Recording Academy

When Dr. Chelsey Green took the gavel as Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Recording Academy in June 2025, she didn’t just break a glass ceiling, she shattered a series of them. Making history as the first Black woman and the youngest person to ever lead the board, Dr. Green is proving that her seat at the table isn’t just for show; it’s about opening doors for those who have historically been kept in the hallway.

March is Music In Our Schools Month, and Dr. Green’s dual life as a world-renowned violinist and a professor at Berklee College of Music is more than an impressive résumé; it’s a blueprint for change. For Dr. Green, the gap between the classroom and the Grammy stage is where the future of Black music will be won or lost.

Dr. Green’s rise to the top of the Academy follows a two-year stint as Vice Chair, during which she did the heavy lifting on committees to understand exactly where the industry’s “blind spots” lie. Her “Creators Connected” platform is a direct response to those gaps, focusing on intentional representation rather than the performative diversity often seen in corporate boardrooms.

“It is an honor to serve in this capacity and represent so many—past, present, and future—whose contributions to music have often gone unseen,” Dr. Green told theGrio. “Personally, it’s a reflection of my ancestors’ prayers and sacrifices.”

While the glitz of the Grammys grabs the headlines, Dr. Green is putting her energy into the Music Education & Professional Development Committee (MEPD), which launched in September 2025. By tapping industry veterans Nikisha Bailey and Riggs Morales to lead the charge, Dr. Green is centralizing the Academy’s resources—from GRAMMY U to MusiCares—to create a pipeline for Black talent.

“Music education is access,” Dr. Green asserts. “It’s a way of honoring legacy while building pathways. If we want a thriving future in music, we must invest in those honing their craft today.”

For Dr. Green, this isn’t just professional—it’s ancestral. The daughter of two educators, she was raised to see the violin not just as a classical instrument, but as a tool for liberation. It’s that same “outside the lines” thinking she’s now bringing to the Recording Academy’s strategic direction.

This March, the Academy is rolling out over 40 programs focused on mentorship and professional development, a massive push to prove that the organization is more than just a trophy provider.

By showing up fully as a Black woman, an artist, and an educator, Dr. Green is sending a clear message to the young creators watching from the back of the classroom: you don’t have to leave your identity at the door to take your seat at the head of the table.