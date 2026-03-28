A Hottie Home for Tyger: Megan Thee Stallion pulls pup from death row in heartwarming rescue

Megan Thee Stallion is proving that her heart is just as big as her hustle.

The Houston hitmaker and new Broadway sensation took to social media on March 26 to share a story that is as emotional as it is urgent. Megan revealed she has officially expanded her “Hottie” household by rescuing a dog named Tyger, plucking him from a kill shelter just as his time was running out.

“Okay so you guys, I’ve rescued a dog because I was yesterday years old when I found that there’s such thing as a kill shelter,” the rapper told her followers in a candid video. “And they are putting down dogs when they cannot find them a home. That is insane.”

The reality of “kill shelters,” or facilities often forced to euthanize animals due to extreme overcrowding and lack of funding, clearly struck a chord with the artist. According to Megan, Tyger was scheduled to be put down the very day before she intervened.

Refusing to let the clock run out on the pup, Megan stepped in personally.

“I said, ‘No way. Just give him to me. I’ll take him,’” she recalled. “I don’t know how 4oe is gonna feel about this… but we had to save him.”

In the heart-melting footage, the Grammy winner is seen cuddling the grateful rescue. As Tyger nuzzled into her neck, Megan beamed, declaring, “Oh, he’s so happy. I don’t know what kind of dog this is, but he my son. He my new son.”

Tyger is moving into a home already with some of the most famous pets in hip-hop. He joins Megan’s iconic French bulldog, 4oe, and her Maine coon cat, Nine.

While 4oe has already mastered the spotlight, having appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and celebrated birthdays with professional photoshoots, Tyger’s introduction marks a more somber, advocacy-driven side of Megan’s pet-parent journey.

While she’s currently earning standing ovations on the Broadway stage in Moulin Rouge!, Megan continues to show that her influence stretches far beyond the theater or the recording booth. By sharing Tyger’s story, she is shining a light on the millions of shelter animals in need of homes and the high stakes of the adoption process.

As Tyger trades a cold kennel for a life of luxury and “Hot Girl” energy, he serves as a reminder that for many animals, one person’s “yes” can be the difference between life and death.