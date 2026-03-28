‘Snowfall’ spinoff sees Mykelti Williamson, Brandon Mychal Smith join cast alongside Isaiah John, Gain Bean and Asante Blackk

The world of “Snowfall” is starting to get even bigger.

After the spinoff of the popular FX series was picked up by the network last November, Deadline is reporting nine new cast members have been added to the series, ranging from familiar faces to young stars who could quickly make their name.

Veteran actor Mykelti Williamson, Brandon Mychal Smith, and Nicki Micheaux join the cast in heavily recurring roles, along with Eric Balfour, Richard Portnow, Zaire Adams, Demetrius Grosse, and OG Snowfall cast member Quincy Chad, who played “Big Deon” on the original series as one of Leon’s good friends.

Following the events of “Snowfall,” the still untitled spinoff will star Gail Bean (“Wanda)” and Isaiah John (“Leon”) as they attempt to navigate the ’90s era of Los Angeles, as hip-hop in the city goes mainstream but gang warfare and record labels look to exploit the city for their own gain.

The original series, which chronicled the rise of crack cocaine in Los Angeles and its many players from the streets to the government and the press, was a critical darling on FX. Originally helmed by the late John Singleton, the series turned Damson Idris into a household name and crafted interwoven stories that still resonate with fans today, nearly three years after its series finale.

Malcolm Spellman, who wrote the pilot for the untitled spinoff, will executive produce the spinoff.

“This new series takes us back to one of the most formative eras in music with the birth of the West Coast rap revolution,” Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment said in a statement. “We worked with Malcolm Spellman on the documentary series “Hip Hop Uncovered” and he has encyclopedic knowledge of this material. This is a breakout starring role for Gail Bean and, as always, Isaiah John is terrific along with the ensemble cast. Snowfall was one of the most successful FX dramas ever and we’re excited that Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme and other veterans of the Snowfall creative team are on board.”