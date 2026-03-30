Angel Reese is having a week: Vogue cover, WNBA praise and an HBCU conversation that won’t go away

If there’s any question about who’s shaping the current era of women’s basketball and beyond, Angel Reese is making her mark one headline at a time.

Over the past few days alone, the Chicago Sky forward has dominated conversations across sports, fashion, and culture. Taken together, it’s clear that Reese isn’t just building a career. She’s building a brand that stretches far beyond the hardwood.

A Vogue moment that shifts the conversation

Reese’s latest milestone? Landing the digital cover of Vogue Australia and doing it her way.

The 23-year-old made history as the first female athlete to appear on a Vogue cover wearing her own signature sneaker, the Reebok AR1. Styled in a striking white fringe dress and paired with her kicks, the look was both high fashion and deeply personal, reinforcing her growing influence at the intersection of sport and style.

Images from the shoot, including a dramatic white feathered bodysuit by Mariam Seddiq, quickly circulated online after Reese shared them on social media. The message was clear: she’s not asking for space in fashion—she’s taking it.

This moment builds on an already historic run. After appearing on a winter 2025 Vogue cover and becoming the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Reese continues to redefine what visibility looks like for women athletes.

Even the WNBA took notice, commenting “Changing the game” under her post—a nod to her growing cultural impact.

Dominance on the court still comes first

While the fashion world is paying attention, Reese’s foundation remains basketball.

Since entering the league, she’s quickly developed into one of its most productive young stars, averaging 14.1 points and 12.9 rebounds across her first 64 games. She’s led the league in rebounding in back-to-back seasons and became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500 points and 500 rebounds.

Before that, she was already a household name in college basketball, helping lead LSU Tigers women’s basketball to national prominence under head coach Kim Mulkey. Her journey from a top-ranked recruit out of Maryland to a pro standout has been as strategic as it has been explosive.

This offseason, Reese also added international experience to her résumé, representing Team USA in the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

The HBCU “what if” that resonated

But beyond stats and style, it was Reese’s recent comments about HBCUs that added another layer to her already multidimensional moment.

While attending HBCU Awarefest in Atlanta, she revealed that her dream school was Howard University, a choice rooted in both culture and proximity to her Maryland upbringing.

“I always wanted to go to Howard… I always wanted to go to an HBCU,” she shared, reflecting on the tension between that desire and the opportunities that came with playing at the Power Five level.

Reese ultimately chose to attend Maryland before transferring to LSU, a decision that helped launch her into national stardom. Still, her comments struck a chord, especially among HBCU supporters who often see top-tier Black athletes pulled toward larger programs despite deep cultural ties elsewhere.

The reaction online was mixed. Some applauded her honesty, while others questioned the timing. But within the HBCU community, the sentiment landed where it mattered.

Because when a star of Reese’s magnitude openly acknowledges that connection, it reinforces something many already know: the pull of HBCUs doesn’t disappear just because the path leads somewhere else.

More than a moment

Taken separately, any one of these headlines would be notable. Together, they paint a fuller picture of who Angel Reese is becoming.

She’s an elite athlete, yes. But also a cultural figure navigating identity, ambition, and visibility in real time.