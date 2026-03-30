Geoffrey Owens lands new role on ‘The Pitt’ years after viral Trader Joe’s moment

Geoffrey Owens, best known for his role on “The Cosby Show,” is set to appear in the second season of “The Pitt,” marking another step in his steady return to television years after a viral moment brought renewed attention to his career.

Owens will play Dr. Clay Barrett, a cardiothoracic surgeon, in episode 13 of the show’s second season, scheduled to air on April 2, according to reports first published by Variety.

The casting comes nearly seven years after Owens made headlines in 2018 when he was photographed working at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey. The image went viral, sparking widespread debate about the financial realities faced by working actors. Owens later said he left the job due to the sudden public attention and concerns about privacy.

Despite his long-running role as Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show, Owens has spoken openly about the challenges of maintaining a stable income in the entertainment industry. In interviews, he has noted that residual payments from the show were limited, partly because he appeared in only a portion of its total episodes.

Following the viral moment, Owens received support from across the entertainment industry. Tyler Perry offered him a role on the OWN series “The Haves and the Have Nots,” while Nicki Minaj publicly gifted him $25,000, which Owens later donated to charity.

In recent years, Owens has continued to build his resume with appearances on television shows including “Power,” “All Rise,” and “Poppa’s House,” as well as roles in independent films.

His upcoming appearance on “The Pitt” adds to that momentum and reflects a broader career defined by persistence in a competitive industry.

Owens has also emphasized that there should be no stigma attached to taking on additional work outside of acting, noting that jobs like his at Trader Joe’s are both honest and necessary for many performers navigating inconsistent opportunities in Hollywood.